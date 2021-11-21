Carlos Loret attacked AMLO for his visit to Washington

Carlos Loret de Mola is a famous Mexican journalist who recently caused controversy Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) criticized the participation, Met with Mexican President, US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

This was stated at a meeting in Washington, DC last Thursday. Carlos Loret, Latin Platform PresenterHe recalled that there had been no meeting between the leaders of the three countries for 5 years and that this would be the first summit between the presidents since the new D-Mack was approved.

Where it was Journalist Carlos Loret de Mola He promised that AMLO would reach the summit with a number of issues to expose Mexico’s key business partners, although he was aware that his colleagues did not share his ideology.

Carlos Loret criticizes AMLO

Faced the risk of creating conflicts between North American countries, President Andres Manuel At their meeting he had to avoid mentioning the issues he intended to bring to the table with Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau.

“To avoid a defeat that would ruin the 2024 election, Lopez Obrador was calm and quiet. After all, Washington is not La Manonera,” Carlos declared.

It should be noted that the journalist made this note as AMLO expanded its morning conference on different topics and even exposed its opponents.

AMLO en Washington

On Thursday, Mexico called on the United States and Canada to stop “rejecting immigrants” because they need to grow economically, and to formulate a common economic strategy to reduce the dependence of these countries on imports from Asia.

At the event, Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador, To US President Joe Biden, And Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the IX North American Leaders Summit at the White House.

Lopez Obrador said: “Why not study the need for workers and open up the flow of immigrants in an orderly manner,” during his tripartite meeting with Biden and Trudeau, who concluded long day meetings.

It is important to note that Mexican President AMLO has stated that it is necessary to “stop rejecting immigrants” because “there are not enough workers available in the United States or Canada to grow.”

