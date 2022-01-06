Chaos, death and Russian troops in Kazakhstan: Photos of violent protests holding the Kremlin in suspense

Anti-riot police officers patrolled the streets as unprecedented protests against rising energy prices in Almaty went out of control. (AbduAziz Madiarov / AFP)

From Russia and its allies Organization of the Joint Security Agreement (CSTO), the former Soviet military alliance, began sending its troops Kazakhstan To alleviate The riots that rocked the country for several days, Where there was a clash between the army and the protesters “Dozens are dead”.

“The letter was sent to the conclusion of the CSTO Joint Security Council approved on January 6th. Kazakhstan A peace committee (…) to stabilize and normalize the situation for a period of time, ”the CSTO said. Interfox.

Troops in the main square where hundreds of people protested against the government

The main task of these forces, according to this alliance, will be “Support the protection of important government and military objectives, stabilizing the situation for agents of the Kazakh decree and encouraging their return to the legal framework.”

Police launch counter-terrorism operation and condemn the presence of "foreign" trained "bandits"



The The first group to come to Kazakhstan were the Russians, Passed Air TroopsAccording to the OTSC, “They are already doing their assigned tasks.”

Russian Air Troops Depart for Kazakhstan on a Flight

A "peace committee" has been formed with troops from Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

The police said that when the Kazakh officials were dead in the early morning when the “Dozen terrorists” describes the opponents of the protesters.

Fierce clashes continued throughout the night in Almaty, killing dozens of protesters, and the city’s police spokesman Saldanad Azirbek called it an “anti-terrorist operation.”

“Dozens of attackers were killed. We are establishing their identities.”A police spokesman quoted by Interfax-Kazakhstan as saying the exact number was not specified.

Troops stationed at Almaty Airport

As pointed out by the police representativeE-groups of armed protesters attempted to seize three administrative buildings overnight, Almaty Police Department, as well as various regional police units, but prevented by law enforcement.



The number of Kazakh soldiers in uniform killed during the riots in the Kazakh city of Almaty was 13, including police, national guards and the military (Alexander Boktanov / AFP)

More than 1,000 protesters besieged government headquarters in Almaty, where gunfire erupted, machine gunfire erupted and a fire broke out (AFP)

The Almaty town hall building was also set on fire.

Burned car in front of the mayor's office

According to local media, the city hears the sound of machine gunfire and social media users report that police and the army and protesters are also armed.

Smoke billows from an administration building

State television, Jaber24, quoted the Interior Ministry as saying today The “counter-terrorism operation” has been thwarted because “terrorists are using it to cover up the public, including women.”

“The company ensures that law enforcement officers do everything they can to ensure the safety of the public”, The channel pointed out.

Demonstrations erupted on January 2 in response to rising prices of liquefied petroleum gas, the main automotive fuel used in this Central Asian country

Also, Jaber 24 condemned Armed protesters surrounded two hospitals in Almaty, blocking ambulances with patients in need of medical and medical personnel.



Officials said this the day before yesterday At least thirteen soldiers were killed during the riots and a fight broke out to expel protesters from Almaty airport.

Destruction of one of Almaty's main squares

President of Kazakhstan, Qasim-Yomart Dokov asked the CSTO for help on Wednesday night Put an end to the mass riots known as the “terrorist threat”.

As mentioned by the President “Some Terrorist Gangs” Held riots in many Kazakh cities, in particular Almaty, The largest city in the country where protesters seized several government buildings, including the mayor’s office, the president’s residence and the airport.



Protests erupted on January 2 against the rise in liquefied petroleum gas prices, The main automotive fuel used in this Central Asian country, but they led to riots on Tuesday and Wednesday, the seizure of administrative headquarters and serious acts of sabotage.



