Chavismo and the opposition began a dialogue in Mexico to find a “peaceful solution to the Venezuelan crisis.”

Gerardo Blythe Perez, Doug Nylander and George Rodriguez sign an agreement to begin negotiations in Venezuela (Photo: REUTERS)

The Government And this Venezuela’s opposition began Friday’s new negotiation process in Mexico to end the country’s serious political and economic crisis., Removing barriers and organizing formal presidential elections.

Representatives of the government and the opposition signed an agreement that formalizes the beginning of a dialogue to resolve the country’s political and economic crisis. The “Memorandum of Understanding” was signed by George Rodriguez on behalf of the Nicolas Maduro regime and Gerardo Plato, known as the “Unity Platform”.

In the signed document, Both delegates showed their readiness to “agree to the electoral procedures stated in the Constitution with all guarantees and to the necessary conditions for understanding the need for the removal of international sanctions.”

Meanwhile, the seven points on the agenda are: Political rights for all; Election guarantees for all and election schedule for notable elections; Removing barriers and restoring ownership of property; Respect for constitutional law; Political and social coexistence (abandonment of violence and compensation for victims of violence); Security of the national economy and social security measures for the Venezuelan people; Guarantees for the implementation, monitoring and verification of what is agreed upon.

In addition, serial points such as “reaching an agreement through a” are acknowledged Serious negotiation”; “Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed”; Nominated by each party Nine members”; The door will be opened to “other political and social actors”; And will be with the negotiator Norway, Netherlands and Russia.

Barbados, Dominican Republic in 2019, after failed talks in 2018, This table was established at the National Museum of Anthropology in Mexico City, mediated by Norway and sponsored by the Mexican Government.

“Mexico is a country with a tradition of peaceful settlement.” Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Efrat said during a press conference that the conversation began.

Pictures of the beginning of the conversation in Venezuela, Mexico (Photo: Carina Hernandez / Infobe)

Signed at the National Anthropological Museum, in addition to Ephraim, at the Presidium for the Negotiation and Conversation Process, and at the Venezuelan Memorandum of Understanding George Rodriguez, President of the Venezuelan National Assembly, Representative of Norway, Da Nylander, Y Gerardo Blythe Perez, Key representatives of the Venezuelan opposition.

“On behalf of CELAC we congratulate them”Ebrard announced at the opening of the conference.

“We will do everything possible These negotiations have a good outcome. However, we know that only Venezuela can solve it. “Nylander said.

“The government and the integrated platform made a bold decision Start negotiations to find a peaceful and political solution to the crisis in Venezuela. It needs the support of the international community. “ The Norwegian added.

In this regard, he stressed that they trust both groups “They listen to the concerns of their colleagues and the people of Venezuela.”.

Delegates will meet again August 30 To discuss a seven-point agenda that does not predict the departure of Nicolas Maduro from powerOpposition parties have stated they will not run in the by-elections in 2018 for six years.

Record of Venezuelan opposition leader Julio Borges in the picture (Photo: EFE)

On Thursday, the president warned it I will not submit to “blackmail or threats” from the United States, It called for “honest discussions.” To solve the problems of the former oil power.

Washington recognizes the president in charge Juan Quito declared himself today in the hands of Chavismo when he led parliament in 2019. “Venezuela needs a solution,” Quito wrote on Twitter this Friday.

In an attempt to suffocate former Republican leader Maduro Donald Trump imposed a ban on the country, including an oil embargo. Democrat Joe Biden’s government is offering to make the talks easier if they move toward a new election.

“The Maduro regime can create a path Loosen the barriers by allowing Venezuela to participate in free electionsA State Department spokesman said before the conversation.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Quito speaks at a press conference in Caracas (photo: EFE)

Canada and the European Union are ready to reconsider their penal measures. But Maduro, a 58-year-old former bus driver, insists “Venezuela goes to dialogue with Mexico autonomously and freely and does not succumb to threats or intimidation from the US government.”

Presidential election

Maduro calls Venezuela’s defeat “criminal sanctions” that he says will be preventedAmong other things, the purchase of adequate vaccines against Govt-19. As a result of the crisis, five million Venezuelans have been displaced.

The six protagonists in the dialogue table are: (top, left to right) opponents Thomas Guaniba, Stalin Gonzalez and Gerardo Blythe; (Below) Savistas Hector Rodriguez, George Rodriguez and Nicholas Maduro Gera

For its part, Opposition parties have stated they will not run in the by-elections. Prisoners like former Congressman Freddie Guevara were detained shortly before the talks.

Maduro’s opponents attend as a “single base”, Seeks to overcome its historical divisions to confront Savismo. In fact, the constituency differs in its chances of running in the November 21 regional election.

Lack of guarantees In 2018 and 2020, the opposition boycotted the presidential and parliamentary elections, Paving the way for the ruling party to control all the powers of the state.

Nicolas Maduro (Photo: EFE)

“There may be relaxation in some barriers Related to humanitarian issues “and” Give on issues such as political prisoners or the institutional recognition of the opposition “, But Maduro “is not going to leave power,” said Luis Vicente Leon, director of Venezuela’s opinion polls.

To Pedro Benedes, a Venezuelan political researcher and university professor, The parties can reach an agreement if they agree that “both cannot oppress the other.”

Maduro will represent a Led by Parliament Speaker George Rodriguez and his son Vice Nicholas Maduro Gera.

Meanwhile, the opposition will have a committee headed by a politician and a lawyer Gerardo Flight and former delegates Julio Borges – Guide’s foreign relations representative – Thomas Guaniba and Stalin Gonzalez.

(With information from AFP)

Continue reading: