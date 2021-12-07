Chavismo and the Venezuelan opposition fight under Chavez’s regime International

Police guarded the office of the National Electoral Commission in Barinas last week. Miguel Zambirano (AFP)

Savismo and the opposition are in danger in Parinas. In the state of Lanero, the governor’s election will be held again on January 9, after the Supreme Court, which controlled Chavismo, seized it. The opponent defeated Freddie SuperlanoOn November 21, he won the Savista Fifty, which was precisely controlled by Hugo Chavez’s family. Despite the glitches in practice, the opposition has decided to re-measure itself. Chavismo’s judiciary has again intervened in the powers of the election arbitrator and designed the contest in which Chavismo seems ready to be undefeated and has already announced a heavyweight candidate like Chavez’s son – in – law, George Areza.

The political capital of Venezuela is today in Paris. “We take this very seriously,” said Diostado Cabello, leader of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela, who has settled in the state with Maduro’s top government. The electoral machinery needs to be strengthened. Power groups around the government continue to bet on the late former president and leader of the Bolivarian Revolution to abandon his quota for the environment. Hugo Chavez’s brother Argenis admits defeat, rejects new candidacy, and accepts Areza’s candidacy after resigning as governor four years later.

Aresa Maduro has been bishop in the government. He has served as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vice-President, Department of Science and Universities, and was recently appointed Head of the Ministry of Industry and National Trade. But in this case his greatest testimony was that Rosa married Virginia Chavez Colmenares, the first daughter of the commander.

Government since 1999 House of Barinas Chavez. Hugo de los Reyes Chavez, the father of the former president, was governor for eight years. Elder brother Adan Chavez – today ambassador to Cuba – was succeeded by eight others and one of the youngest in the line, Argenis, took office in 2017 and wanted to do it again. It was rumored on the streets of Perinas that Chavez would nominate other direct family members, such as Chavez’s daughters, Rosa Virginia or Maria Gabriella, or her nephews who faced Argentine in the PSUV primaries. The nomination was left to the nephew. “Areza is the father of the emblem of Chavez, the beloved grandson of our commander El Galito,” Maduro said as he raised his hand.

Disqualified candidate Freddie Superlano (i) with opposition leader Juan Quito in Paris this week. Yuri Cortes (AFP)

Areza, 39, became Chavez’s confidant, not only as a result of his association with his daughter, but also because of his ideological extremism. He is considered a militant within Chavismo. He was also Maduro’s ally, and approached him during the last months of Chavez’s life when Chavismo was preparing for his own transformation.

Join EL PAS now to follow all the news and read without limits Subscribe here

Parinas has become an important war with high political cost. The concessions made by Maduro – such as the apology given to Superlano a year ago – and the agreements negotiated in Mexico to initiate democratization of the country in exchange for the suppression of international sanctions are now proposing to retain control. Chavez’s cradle as a symbol. Savismo seeks old formulas such as withdrawing power and resources from governments left in the hands of the opposition. All this in the eyes of the EU For the first time in 15 years he came to observe an electoral process, a guarantee achieved during that phase ban.

After Superlano lost the win, the opposition reacted outside the script. They appealed to the Supreme Court, which handed over allegations of malpractice to the EU monitoring mission, but they agreed to participate again, and even under hostile electoral conditions, challenged Chavismo with a new victory. Even Juan Quito, who did not mobilize during the campaign to provoke a vote, was in Paris last week in support of his partner in the Popular Will party. He said defending victory in Paris was the new flag of the opposition.

The initial deadline for registering candidates for the new elections in Paris ends at midnight on Monday. Opposition parties could not register anything. Following Chavismo’s line to bet on family credentials, the Democratic Unity Table backed the defeated winner’s wife, Aurora Silva de Superlano. At the time of registration, he was listed as disabled, although he was not in public office. When they put the names of regional opposition leaders like Julio Caesar Reyes, the same warning message appeared in red on the National Electoral Council website. Freddie Superlanove was disqualified after registering as a candidate, and he suppressed his victory, according to the judicial argument. According to one of the Rectors, Roberto Beacon, the move was unknown to the CNE.

Chavismo registered his candidate except for requirements such as voting where he wants to rule. This allowed Claudio Fermín to register, nominated by the joint opposition elected by the government, when Arreaza casts his ballot in Caracas, 500 kilometers away from his potential voters. If it fails to register a candidate, the opposition, backed by the MUD, will exit that house-winning game earlier – as happened in Nicaragua this year – so it can pick its rivals.

Subscribe here To do Newsletter EL PAÍS Get all info keys from the US and the current situation in the region