Chicago ended 2021 as the most violent year in 25 years

With nearly two murders a day, 2021 ended up being one of the most violent on record in Chicago, USA, with the number of shooting incidents increasing to a level not seen in the last 25 years.

2021 ended with 797 murders, according to police department data. This is 25 more than what was recorded in 2020, 299 more than what was recorded in 2019 and more after 1996. There were also 3,561 shooting incidents in 2021, slightly more than 300 recorded in 2020 and 1,000 415 more in 2019.

In other words, Chicago ended up with more homicides in 2021 than any other city in the United States, including New York and Los Angeles, both of which had 300 fewer homicides in the year than Chicago.

Going into 2022, Superintendent of Police David Brown acknowledged, “(This is) a challenging year in Chicago. Many families are recovering from the loss of loved ones due to gun violence.

Brown said most of the killings were the result of clashes between rival gangs.

However, thanks to the creation of a gun investigation team focused on disrupting the flow of illegal firearms into the city of Chicago, the department announced that it had removed 12,088 firearms from the street in one year.

In addition, David Brown said he hopes to increase the number of detectives investigating violent crimes from 1,100 to 1,300 in the first months of this year.

“There will be more officers on the street to communicate with all Chicagoans, not just behind patrol cars or desks,” he said.