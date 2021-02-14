Chicago Minority New Toxic Plant Stimulates Fast | American News

Subscribe to the Guardian’s Green Light Newsletter



Trinity Golan grew up believing that everyone had asthma.

Growing up among heavy industrialists in southeastern Chicago, Colon had no reason to believe otherwise: her entire family and neighbors shared the same respiratory problems. The rituals that came with them – like keeping the windows closed to block the billing clouds of petroleum coke – seemed normal.

Once or twice a year, when her bronchitis is active, she remembers being taken to the clinic by her mother to receive treatment that her family often cannot afford.

Golan, now 17, worries that the health problems she and her community face will worsen. In December, the recycling company Reserve Management Group (RMG) closed a century-old metal scraper in the city’s convenient, white area after several environmental violations, and now the company is close to opening a new metal recycling plant on the southeast side of Chicago, with many black and yellow People live. Social activists have now declared a hunger strike in an attempt to prevent the RMG from granting its final approval.

The new recycling plant will have a metal shredder, which uses machines known to produce hazardous dust particles that can cause serious heart and lung problems.

Chuck Stark, a high school science teacher who went on a hunger strike last week, said that if Southside recycling opens, the particle will “breathe through my students’ noses, throats and lungs ”.

The southeastern part of Chicago is the most industrial part of the city, with more than just businesses One million pounds Toxins in the air every year. In August 2020, the city released one Air quality report Indicates that the southern and western regions have “higher loads” due to “higher industrial concentrations”. Nonetheless, local authorities have categorized the campaign as preventing the RMG from operating in their neighborhood, creating a hill from a molehill.

“If [a metal shredder] Gina Ramirez, referring to the area where the RMG previously operated General Iron, said, “It is not enough for the south.”

Southeast Area A Fence Community – A term used to describe neighborhoods located next to polluting industries or facilities. In this case, the community lives with many cement kilns, warehouses and toxic dump sites. Area house Two environmental protection company superfund sitesIt covers an area of ​​154 acres and is highly contaminated with toxic metals. There are big problems in this area as well Petcock (Petroleum coke), Manganese And Lead the way.





RMG’s new recycling plant poses additional health risks. There was already a zip code of 60617 covering most of the southeast High number Asthma-related emergency calls in 2017 (for those under 19). On this front, the RMG’s record is not exactly clean – residents Arranged Against General Iron for many years EPA Violations And complaints about noise, toxic air and health issues.

Health effects are not physical: Many Studies Even the visual effects of living among industrialists – streams and chimneys of diesel trucks – can “cause more depression and anxiety,” said Dr. Susan Buchanan, a professor of public health at the University of Illinois-Chicago.

Residents say allowing the city government to open the Southwest Recycling Center is another example of prioritizing profits over the needs of the Chicago people – and meeting the needs of white residents rather than the needs of black and Latin communities. In recent months, the US Department of Housing and Urban Development and the EPA have launched civil rights investigations. Domestic discrimination And Environmental racism May have played a role in this activity.

For the past two years, organizers on the southeast side have been holding town halls, leading to struggles to shed a light on the dangers of industrial pollution. They accuse Mayor Lori Lightfoot of being there Promoted Moving south of the RMG to go north Lincoln Yards, A controversial megadevelopment is expected to add top businesses and luxury homes to the area.

“The city seems to have acted as a receptionist for General Iron,” Ramirez said, adding that he has lived in the East all his life.

A city spokesman said it had “worked with stakeholders – including groups representing the southeastern region” to develop new and more stringent rules for large recycling facilities. It focuses on helping communities most affected by pollution and will “continue to work to address the concerns of residents,” the spokesman said.

Ramirez’s family has deep roots in the city; His grandfather was born in the U.S. in the 1930s. He moved to Chicago for work at Steel, where his grandfather and father later worked. She has seen environmental racism persist in her community for many years.

“Other parts of the city are getting greener [getting] Sustainable infrastructure – changing with the times – my environment is caught up in the Industrial Revolution, ”said Ramirez, who serves as the Midwest Outreach Manager for the Natural Resource Conservation Council.

U.S. Ramirez’s mother developed asthma several years later near Steele, and Ramirez had to tell her immune son to roll out the window while she was driving.

“It smells horrible here and you never know [which] This is the industry, because there are more to count. Next to the superfund sites are bike tracks. There are always asthma vans outside our schools. This is a scary place to live at the end of the day. ”

It would not be an exaggeration to say that labor emanating from the southeastern part of Chicago built the city.

Until 40 years ago, the southeastern part of Chicago was an industrial powerhouse. At the beginning of the 20th century, the area became a major manufacturing center, competing with cities such as Pittsburgh for steel production, which attracted immigrants with the promise of stable employment and good wages. The John Hancock Center and Sears Tower were built out of steel South Works, A former steel plant located in the vicinity of southern Chicago.

But the promise of work came at a price. “You couldn’t breathe, it was so polluted,” said Dominic A. Pasica, a historian on the southeast side. “Women do the laundry, and it’s covered in silicone dust.”

When production went overseas in the 1980s, Pasica says the Chicago steel industry disappeared overnight – now the southeastern part, mostly black and Latin, struggled without adequate investment from the city and local businesses. The environment is characterized by high voltage electrical connections, bridges built for diesel trucks, elevated six-lane highway and many brownfields that require settlement.





Today, activists believe that workers and city leaders are taking advantage of the economic situation in the Southeast – using the promise of jobs to learn about the environmental and health impacts of living next to a major pollution.

In a statement Defender, RMG spokesman Randall Samborn said “neighboring ethnic, racial and income statistics” did not affect the Southside recycling space. He said metal recycling would create about a hundred jobs “for the minority who earn the heads of households”. “State-of-the-art”.

But Olga Batista, co-founder of the Southeast Side Coalition of the Local Environment Committee to ban Pengco, said RMG Claims As “greenwashing”. Nearby, George Washington High School has observed the highest cadmium levels in the state since construction began, and Golan says his peers are applying to select-enrolled high schools far north of the area to escape.

The nature of these businesses, even with regulations, makes it difficult to fully control emissions.

“In general, these industries … should not be where people live,” Dr. Buchanan said. “It doesn’t matter what kind of residence they are, what color they are, or what their income is.”

Crystal Guerrero, who inspired the launch of a community group called the Bridges / Buventes last year after planning local demonstrations against police brutality, sees pollution on the southeast as an ethnic justice issue that is no different from movements like Black Lives Matter.

Instead of incentives for social services and green businesses, urban resources are moving towards companies that are harmful to his community, Guerra argues. “We want positive investment, not punitive investment.”

The hunger strike, which is now in its 11th day, may seem serious – but the organizers were inspired by education activists who, in 2015, successfully refused to eat solid food for 34 days and reopened Tite High School in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

Southeast organizers are asking for support from other community organizations by going on a one-day fast and sharing updates on this. Twitter. In all, six people have been on a hunger strike until the city denied RMG’s final approval – no matter how long.

But the physical effects of fasting are real. All of the participants were clinically tested and taught how to check their cells before fluids only enter the diet. Oscar Sanchez, co-founder of the Southeast Youth Coalition and a native of Heckwich neighborhood, said he became self-conscious for the first few days.

“Am I good enough? Am I tweeting enough? Do we put our faces in there? ”He said on his fifth day of fasting.

Sanchez said he was used to it and the social support he received underscored the importance of fasting. “If we want to sustain our lives, we do it because it’s our current generation, our generation and our ancestors.”