Chile 2021 elections: Second round live and live | Vote count for presidential election begins in Chile | EL PAÍS USA Edition: Global Newspaper

Gloria Hut, Minister of Transport: “Buses come around on a working day”

The government has promised to set the same schedule for the working day, taking into account complaints from voters about high traffic congestion and the lack of buses to go to the polls. “Buses are dispatched with traffic during the working day, but instead of congestion from 6:00 to 8:00, capacity is arranged from 6:00 to 18:00. It affects traffic and it increases the waiting time, ”the minister said. “In the metropolitan area, the metro passenger load has increased by 40% and in Santiago the load of private vehicles has increased by 20%. This is similar to the first round.”

Hut denied that the buses had been removed to facilitate voter mobilization. “We do not take buses, there are contracts executed by companies and the ministry sees the routes being executed. On a normal working day, Santiago has a capacity of 1.2 million kilometers, today it is a little bigger and it is maintained all day long.

Users in the Chilean media have denounced the fact that people do not vote near their home because they did not update their address before the census or because they wait up to two hours for the bus to arrive in the common city. The commune that touched him is too far to go on foot.

The product of the claims is on Twitter Novelty title #SueltenLasMicros.