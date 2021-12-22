Chile elections 2021: Gabriel Borik promises feminist government | International

Izkia Siches, campaign manager for Gabriel Borik, Chile’s president-elect, during an event in Santiago, Chile, on December 16. Cristobal Oliver (Bloomberg)

Gabriel mobilizes Chilean woman for war in second round of presidential election. The first studies showed them, especially young women, That the left has won. Elected President, Known, He was featured in his first speech on historic election night: “Thanks to the women of the country who organized all over Chile to defend their hard-to-reach rights.” The next president has not released details of who will form his next cabinet from March 2022. But it promises to be equal. According to campaign promises, a “feminist government” is emerging that will advance the movement’s key struggles such as the right to free, safe and free abortion.

Last Sunday’s presidential election marked a milestone with the highest turnout since the establishment of voluntary voting in 2012 (8.3 million; 55% of the electorate). More men and women went to the polls, but women’s suffrage was higher. Electoral platform research shows that support for the Abrew Dignity candidate was higher than for the right-wing Jose Antonio Costa for all ages, especially those under the age of 70. Decide on Chile. Among those under 30, their participation increased by 10 points compared to the first round, with the difference between the candidates reaching 70-30 in favor of the president-elect. “This group is one of the undeniable strongholds of the advantage of the broader front than the Republican Party,” the report says.

Izkia Siches, 35, was the first woman to lead a medical college union. The Doctor became very popular in his role during epidemics, and he resigned to support leftists on the ground. Many explorers attributed his marathon journey to places in the north that sparked his support for the area in the first round of the war. This is one of the letters to the leadership of the Ministry of Health.

“Sex education must end, contraception must not be aborted, legal abortion must not die” is one of the hallmarks of the war’s campaign. This feminist talk, especially in the first round, came face to face with the cast when he proposed. The abortion law should now be repealed for three reasons that are in effect (Risk to maternal life, fetal impossibility and rape) and dismissal of the Ministry of Women. The radical conservatives dropped both of these measures in the face of the ballot. In her speech, Borick recalled the achievements of the feminist movement, such as the right to vote and the right to make decisions about their bodies. “From the right to non-discrimination due to the type of family they decided to create, to the recognition of the maintenance work they do today. Trust us. You will be the heroes of our government. ”

One of the main promises of the war was to create 500,000 new female jobs in four years of government recovery to restore pre-epidemic employment levels. It also proposes the establishment of a national care organization that will be the pillars of community co-responsibility for care, community participation in its management, globalization, community care and data management (dependents, caregivers, maintenance networks, professionals, etc.). . Women in Chile spend twice as much time a day on unpaid household and maintenance work as men (5.89 hours, compared with 2.74, according to the National Survey on Time Use).

The government plan is to create a model bill for “comprehensive, inclusive and gender-neutral sex education” and to develop a comprehensive law on gender-based violence with legal tools for “eliminating violence, investigation, punishment and compensation” and strengthening the Ministry of Women and Gender.

