Chile is playing its future between two extremes: Boric and Cast – Latin America – International

Chile The country is enjoying today the second round of the most important, polarized and uncertain presidential election since the return of democracy 30 years ago.

An example of this is the ideological spectrum in which two candidates confront each other when voting, and with two completely different perspectives on the nation, something extraordinary in a country ruled by the Center for the past three decades. Socio-political stability and its economic progress.

This may be of interest to you: (Keys to Understanding the Second Presidential Round in Chile)

Related to the explanation of why Chile is coming to these elections in the context of maximum polarization The social explosion of 2019. On October 18 of that year, protests against the increase in subway ticket prices sparked a wave of protests that traditionally demanded more social responsibility from the neoliberal Chilean government.

The episode, which was mostly led by young people, led to a block process of agreeing to write something new. Constitution To change the ruling one of the country drawn during the dictatorship of the country Augusto Pinochet.

“These are highly polarized elections, which are related to the magnitude of the social upheaval and its consequences. Also, they are very specific elections because there is no center-left or center-right second round, which is unprecedented in Chilean politics,” he told the newspaper. Leandro Lima, Company Southern Cone Analyst Control risks.

Candidate on the right, Jose Antonio Cast, And the one on the left, Gabriel BorickThey are the ones who went to the second round after the November 21 referendum. The two represent Chile, which has been in conflict since the social eruption. On the one hand, Borick is an alumnus who seeks to implement a welfare state model similar to that of Europe.

You may be interested in: (Death of Lucia Iriad, wife of dictator Pinochet)

See also Reduce food waste to stave off hunger - Brenza Latina They are very specific elections because there is no center-left or center-right second round, which is unprecedented in Chilean politics.

On the other side is the caste, which traditionally represents a conservative population that does not agree with the rapid change in the country.

It should be remembered that Chile was ruled Coordination of parties for democracyThe man who has been in power for 20 years has been interrupted only twice by current Conservative President Sebastian Pinera.

“After the concert’s long dominance, it’s not uncommon for very different alternatives to emerge.

This panorama added to the health crisis of the corona virus and the need to initiate the country’s economic restructuring, culminating in the erosion of the center’s options.

Struggles are important in the Chilean process

In that sense, the 35-year-old Borik, the leader of the Broad Front and the youngest candidate in the history of the presidential election in this southern country, represents a section of the Chilean community that seeks profound change and took part in the great struggles of 2019.

“Borik is a clear representative of the social demands that have emerged in Chile in recent years.

Most Chileans knew about him in the first place 2011 Student mobilizations In support of a just education system, he has since established himself as the leader of the Left.

Borik is a favorite in the referendum, but experts expect the election to be very tight. Photo: Cristobal Oliver, Bloomberg

Cast, radical Catholic and right-wing

Costin’s case is very different: an ardent Catholic and father of nine children, the far right is part of a family that had political ties to the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990). Satisfaction in various cases.

“Cast has had the ability to retain the support of a section of the most conservative and right-wing population, which Chile has reacted to these rapid changes with social protests in recent years and this is a challenge to a left-wing government,” he said. Said.Lime.

At the economic level, Cost proposes tax cuts for large corporations and the maintenance of a private pension system. Borick proposes a tax reform that would impose higher burdens on the rich and levy an additional 5 percent on high-income GDP, which would be used to expand the state’s contribution to providing social security.

According to a recent poll, Borick is the most likely candidate to replace conservative Sebastian Pinera in March 2022, 5 to 14 points ahead of his rival, but experts warn that the election is still open and will be voted on.

According to a recent poll, Borick has an advantage of 5 to 14 points over his rival, but experts warn that the election is still open.

As such, the campaign for this second round focused on capturing the center’s electorate and encouraging 15 million Chileans to go to the polls after reaching 53 percent in November.

It has always been said that the person who gets the most votes in the first round will get La Moneta (the seat of government) – this has been going on since 1999 – but this time it is different because the difference between the two candidates is very small (Cast 27, 91 percent of the vote, Boric 25.83).

Knowing that more than 30 percent of the electorate in the first round had chosen the moderate option, both candidates softened their speeches in the final round to get closer to the central voter.

Despite campaigning on social media from Alabama without stepping foot in Chile, surprisingly third-ranked controversial economist Franco Paris’ 12.8 percent of voters do not know what to do. United States).

Cast is an extreme right-wing Catholic who has close ties to Pinochetism. Photo: See also Workers most vulnerable to Latin American Govt-19 Tamara Merino, Bloomberg

Challenges of the new Chilean president

The next Chilean president will have three main challenges: to adopt the new constitution – if it is approved – to float the machinery of the economy and to reconcile the country.

Chile is going through a redesign of its companies. The Constituent Assembly, which is working to present a new constitution to the country, is expected to present a draft in the coming months, which will be submitted to a referendum. If the people of Chile adopt that new constitution, it will be a great challenge for the next president to apply that new road map.

In terms of the economy, after a sharp recovery in 2021, a recession in growth and higher public debt is expected in 2022. Much of this year’s performance is due to a strong increase in private consumption after the government bonds were issued by the epidemic. And three advance withdrawals from the private pension fund.

However, next year, the central bank is expected again Raise interest rates To control inflation, it will end at about 6 percent this year, doubling its target range.

The wounds left by this campaign will last a long time and Chile will still have a long way to go.

“Like other countries, there is no immediate margin other than stopping the health crisis, pursuing vaccination programs and restarting the economy.

Finally, in the aftermath of the unprecedented polarization caused by the social upheaval, “reconciliation of the country” and “rule for all” will be the basis, according to Jaramilo, for something unpredictable.

In a similar vein, Mauricio Morales, an academic at Talca University, reported to Efe. “The wounds left by this campaign will last a long time and Chile will still have a long way to go.”

Carlos Jose Reyes Garcia

International writing

cjrg14