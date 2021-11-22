Chile (+ video) between the two poles after the first round of elections ›World› Granma

After counting 96% of the vote in Chile, according to preliminary data, Republican far-right Jose Antonio Cast received 27.9% of the vote, followed by Gabriel Borick of the left-wing coalition with 25, 75 and Abrew Dignity. %, So the new president is set for December 19th.

They represent two completely opposite models, the first (cast), of German descent, followed by one implemented by current President Sebastian Pinera. The second (Boric), 35-year-old alumni leader, seeks to integrate an alternative in his program based on the principles of constitutional reform, the fight against capitalist corruption and the creation of a national consciousness. Extinguished by phenochetism. He promises to strengthen the state, collect more taxes from the rich and move towards a new just and sustainable economic plan.

Prensa Latina insists that Cast supports the militarization of the southern Mapuche population and wants to dig a trench on the border to prevent immigrants from entering. Borick argues that negotiations are needed to resolve the ancestral conflict in La Aragonia and to recognize international agreements on migration issues.

The left-wing delegation was part of the peace treaty, which paved the way for the drafting of a new constitution in force from the time of the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship (1973-1990).

His rival, Magna Carta, on the other hand, voted against the change, denying human rights abuses during the dictatorship, and confirms that if Pinochet is alive, he will vote for her, recognizing the PL.