September 14, 2021, 3:52 p.m.SANTIAGO DE CILI, Sept. 14 (Brenza Latina) Corruption scandals have left the Investigation Police (PTI)’s assessment stunned.

According to the survey, 74 percent of those interviewed believe that wrong practices have infiltrated the company.

Negative praise is the result of a lawsuit involving Hector Espinosa, the former director general of PDI, who, along with his wife, received 140 million pesos (about $ 195,000 at the current exchange rate) between June 2015 and March 2017.

Espinosa will be charged with public financial fraud, forgery and money laundering.

Eduardo Vergara, managing director of Chile21, said: “There is a growing decline in police estimates … the perception is that there is corruption in them and they are not capable of doing their job.” Reports published by the digital edition of the El Mostrador newspaper.

According to the survey, 62 percent of those interviewed consider the need to create a compensation commission for victims of abuse during the October 2019 social explosion, which was done by Carabineros, which creates other forces in Chile’s order and public security.

Dozens of deaths and hundreds of injuries were recorded in those protests, including 460 with eye injuries.

