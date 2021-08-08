Chilean Minister: Protesters are criminals, not political prisoners

This content was released on 08 August 2021 – 17:12

Santiago de Chile, Aug. 8 (EFE) Minister of the Interior, Rodrigo Delcado.

“Those who lost their freedom committed crimes in the context of the social upheaval, but the crimes. There are no political prisoners in Chile because no one has lost their freedom because of how they think,” the secretary said in an interview with the government. With the local newspaper El Mercury published this Sunday.

“This is a plan that is inconsistent and more than an apology. Therefore, this opinion does not apply,” Delcado said, adding that the Constitution did not rule out taking the plan to court to prevent it from becoming law.

The treatment of the project, which was promoted by the left-wing opposition, is in its infancy and now it has only been discussed in Senate committees, but it is one of the most controversial issues in the country.

Several demonstrations take place each week in the center of Santiago, demanding the release of those they consider “political prisoners”, and the issue occupies the work of the organization that drafts Chile’s new constitution. A public statement to ask Congress to expedite the discussion of the plan.

The National Attorney’s Office records that 25 defendants are currently in custody for crimes committed in the context of the social explosion that occurred between October 18, 2019 and December 31 of that year.

They are all adults and are being prosecuted for one completed murder and three disappointments, for enforcing and launching Molotov cocktails, intimidation or violent robbery, arson or illegal possession of firearms.

After the end of the October Pinochet dictatorship (1973-1990), the October 2019 social explosion against Chile’s neo-liberal model killed about thirty people, injured thousands and detained them for episodes of extreme violence, including looting, looting and fire.

At the same time, the Carabineros police force and the army’s command forces were questioned and accused of using repression and violating human rights to suppress protests. EFE

