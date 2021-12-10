China calls on Taiwan’s allies to follow Nicaragua’s example

A spokesman for the State Council for Island Affairs (Cabinet) office welcomed the decision, saying it was “welcome” and appreciated Managua’s decision to sever ties with Taipei and maintain relations with Beijing.

He emphasized the principle of one China, predicted the defeat of Taiwan’s separatist claims and reaffirmed its commitment to reunite the country’s mainland.

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has found a new friend in the Asian giant Latin America and the Caribbean, but has progressed as a partner in implementing its initiative, the Belt and Road. Mega platform for infrastructure and collaboration in various fields.

According to him, the re-establishment of Beijing-Managua relations will satisfy the fundamental and long-term interests of both sides, but they must work together to ensure that exchanges are organized in an orderly manner and mutual benefits.

According to the Foreign Minister, it is a matter of time before the regions with ties to Taiwan choose to stay with China.

Nicaragua on Friday became the 181st country to establish diplomatic relations with Beijing, which was rated by analysts as a blow to Taipei officials.

The movement also formalizes the decision of the two states based on their relations on the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, non-occupation, non-interference in internal affairs, equality, shared benefits and peaceful coexistence.

It considers the prompt appointment of ambassadors to the respective capitals and the assurance of assistance required for the settlement and operation of diplomatic missions in accordance with international standards.

The report marks Nicaragua’s recognition and connection to the One-China Policy, which is seen as a necessary condition for developing good relations with the Asian giant.

acl / ymr