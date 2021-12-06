China condemns the impact of US sanctions on Cuba and other countries

An academic inquiry by the University of Renmin described the Caribbean island case as “disgraceful” because it has suffered international defiance of Washington’s economic, financial and business blockade, which it has once called for more than six decades. All.

He pointed out that in addition to Cuba, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Iran and Syria are among the areas with the longest penalties.

“The United States has launched color revolutions in other parts of the world to overthrow and overthrow legally elected regimes by their people, while elevating pro – American political power (…) as an agent of their interests,” the study concluded.

He cited the fact that the economy shrank between 2014 and 2020, that seven million people needed humanitarian assistance in 2019, and that last year’s high inflation rate exemplified Venezuela.

The Chinese investigation inserted all of these cases, raising various questions about the democratic system of the North American country.

In recent years, the text emphasized that the White House had used it as an excuse for human rights abuses and the disintegration of its own community, while at the same time maintaining external hegemony and interference in internal affairs. International order.

In addition to this publication, China released this weekend a collection of facts, statistics and opinions from experts and world organizations on US divisions on democracy in response to this week’s summit in Washington.

Another document described the characteristics of its own democracy and opened an international meeting to discuss the origins, different forms and efficiencies of using that way of social organization.

The initiatives ahead of the US summit call for the next 9 and 10 days “with the aim of renewing democracy and confronting the greatest threats facing nations.”

But analysts agree that the meeting will be another attempt to establish Washington’s hegemony and control China.