China is betting on a multilateral policy to tackle climate change

When intervening via video link at the Glasgow Summit (COP26), the President chose to focus on green change, mutual trust and cooperation based on the consensus already reached, to guarantee the success of the event.

“The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement provide the basic legal framework for international cooperation in the fight against climate change,” he said.

As he pointed out, now everyone must respect their responsibilities, establish goals and establish truly possible visions, and do what is possible in accordance with national conditions, and encourage the implementation of their actions in the face of the event.

He stressed the responsibility of developed countries and called for greater support for poorer countries so that they can make progress on environmental goals.

Xi also considered it appropriate to use innovations in science and technology to modernize the energy and resource sectors and to improve industrial infrastructure and consumption patterns.

He promised that China would give priority to environmental protection, continue on the path of green and low carbon growth, and encourage reforms in the industrial structure to stop pollution projects.

