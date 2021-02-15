China says US ‘severely damaged’ corona virus collaboration as WHO investigation line explodes

China said Sunday that the United States had “severely damaged” international cooperation on the epidemic because of a growing diplomatic line on the World Health Organization’s fact-finding mission on the origin of the corona virus.

The United States has “severely undermined multilateral organizations, including the WHO,” the Chinese embassy in Washington said in a statement. In July, the United States announced its withdrawal from the organization – which was replaced by the Biden administration.

The report said the United States had “severely damaged international cooperation on Govt-19”, “acting as if nothing had happened” and “pointing the finger at other countries that genuinely support the World Health Organization.”

“With such a record of achievement, how can it win the trust of the whole world?” It was added.

Jake Sullivan, the White House’s national security adviser, said Saturday that the United States has “deep concerns” about how the findings of the WHO investigation are being communicated.

“This report needs to be independent, and the expert findings are free from Chinese government intervention or change,” he said in a statement. “In order to better understand this epidemic and prepare for the next one, China needs to get its data from the early days of the eruption.”

On Sunday, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Robb shared the concern that British investigators were “getting full cooperation and getting the answers they needed.”

“We will be pushed [the WHO mission] To get full access, explode, get all the data you need to answer the questions I think most people want to hear about the causes, “he told the BBC.” It’s important, not to the geopolitical point- score or anything like that, but we can learn lessons and prevent it from happening again. “

Delays in the four-week trial in China have been hampered by concerns about access and the dispute between Beijing and Washington.

The team released its initial findings last week.

Dominic Dwyer, Australian epidemiologist on the WHO team Told Reuters on Saturday It requested raw patient data on 174 cases and other cases detected by China from the initial stage of the eruption in Wuhan, but it provided only a summary.

Other media reports said investigators had been denied data they had heard during their trip.

However, another member of the team, John Watson, head of the respiratory diseases department at the UK Centers for Disease Surveillance and Control, told the BBC on Sunday.A big data“Criticism of what information was provided and handed over by the Chinese” does not categorize this work as a whole. “

Peter Dassack, a British zoologist and leader of the nonprofit EcoHealth Alliance Tweeted Saturday: “As chairman of the Animal / Environment Working Group, I have found confidence and openness against my China,” he said, adding that the group was accessing new important data.

Another member of the team, Thea Coulson Fischer, an epidemiologist at the University of Copenhagen in Denmark, tweeted that she and her colleagues had built it.A good relationship“With their Chinese counterparts.

The World Health Organization said on Friday that it would release a full final report in the coming weeks.