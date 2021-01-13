January 13, 2021

Chuck Norris was not at the pro-dump rally, the representative says the viral photo was ‘identical’

Arzu January 13, 2021 2 min read

After a viral photo was reported showing Chuck Norris at a rally of supporters of President Donald Trump in Washington D.C. last week, his camp released a statement on Tuesday saying it was not really a martial arts actor.

Eric Gritzer, a spokesman for the “Walker, Texas Ranger” actor, insisted last week that his client was thousands of miles from US Capitol.

“This is not Chuck Norris, this is a sleek look, even though Chuck is very handsome,” Gritzer told NBC News in a statement. “Chuck is in his range in Texas with his family.”

A photo posted on Twitter on Monday showed Trump taking a selfie with supporter Norris at a rally on Wednesday to protest the presidential election results.

After the rally, a Violent pro-Trump mob They attacked the US Capitol building and tried to prevent lawmakers from formally acknowledging the victory of President-elect Joe Biden. At least five people were killed as a result of the riots.

Norris, 80, is best known for running nine seasons on CBS ‘”Walker, Texas Ranger”, but has appeared in dozens of films, including the 1972 Bruce Lee film “The Way of the Dragon”.

He was on a big budget recently 2012 Action Movie “The Expendables 2” With Sylvester Stallone, Jet Li and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Norris is one of the most popular conservatives in entertainment and a two-time supporter Arkansas Government Mike Huckabee During the presidential auction in 2008 and 2016.

In 2012, he accused then-President Barack Obama of seeking Create a “pro gay” boy scouts.

Diana Dasrat

Diana Dasrat is an entertainment producer and senior correspondent for NBC News.

Image: David K. LeeDavid K. Lee

David K. Li is the main news correspondent for NBC News.

Caitlin Fitzgerald Contributed.

