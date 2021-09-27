Climate change accelerates and increases its impact on workers

Commenting on the report, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned: “We have reached a turning point in the need for climate change. Our climate and our planet’s change is already worse than we thought, and it is progressing faster than expected.” Unity for Science 2021, Recently released by the World Organization he directs.

“This report shows how far we have come (enough to deal with the problem),” Guterres said of the report, which presents the most recent and significant scientific elements on college change. Global threat.

After this document was temporarily reduced by the Govit-19 epidemic, emissions of greenhouse gases (GHGs that cause climate change) increased rapidly, preventing them from achieving the main purpose of the Paris Agreement: Control the Rise Planetary temperatures were 1.5 to 2 செல் C compared to pre-industrial periods (1850 to 1900). (° C).

The new study was mainly produced by a number of organizations, including the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), the World Health Organization (WHO), the International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and the World Meteorological Organization. (WMO), the latter also acted as the co-ordinating body.

This text recalls two fundamental conclusions of the last IPCC report: First, the magnitude of recent changes in the climate system is unprecedented in many thousands of years; Second, that human influence – no doubt – warmed the atmosphere, the oceans, and the land; Quotes important data recently mentioned by science, some of which we will mention.

Rising global temperatures are already causing catastrophic extreme weather events and changes in all parts of the planet, with increasing impact on the economy, communities and diverse lifestyles.

The world average temperature is one of the highest recorded in the last five years; Moreover, over the next five years, it will be at least 1 ° C higher than pre-industrial levels (defined as the average between 1850-1900), plus a temporary rise of 1.5 ° C above pre-industrial levels in those five years.

Concentrations of key GHGs such as carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4) and nitrous oxide (N2O) continued to increase in 2020 and 2021. Significantly, five years after the Paris Agreement was adopted, the difference between actual emissions and what it should be in 2030 is greater than ever before.

Sea level rise is inevitable. That global increase was 20 centimeters between 1900 and 2018, which accelerated the rate between 2006 and 2018. Although warming is less than 2 C, the world average sea level will be between 0.6 m and 3.1 m by 2100, with the most severe effects on 2300 low beaches, small islands, river deltas and coastal cities.

And human health, especially in vulnerable populations, is threatened worldwide by climate change, such as heat waves, wildfires, droughts, floods, and poor air quality. Not only is mortality increasing, but warming is also exacerbating job degradation, which is evidence that 103 billion more working hours were lost in the world in 2019 than in 2000.

WMO Secretary-General Professor Petrie Thales said the report “shows that by 2021, things are not going in the right direction” to “avoid the ill effects of climate change on society and economies.”

These days, the next United Nations Climate Conference (COP 26) – to be held in Glasgow, Scotland from October 31 to November 12 – calls for ambitious and effective decisions against the growing threat posed by climate change, not only for mankind, but for all living things on earth.

“I hope all of these issues will be resolved at COP 26,” UN President Antonio Guterres underlined, after which he declared: “Our future is in jeopardy.”

(With information from WMO websites and UN news)