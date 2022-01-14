Colombia promises Russia has been cooperating with Venezuelan forces for “months”.

Photo by Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano

Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano promised this Friday, thanks to Colombian intelligence operations, It has been known for months that Russia has been cooperating with Venezuelan forces Moscow has said it does not “reject” the military presence in the Caribbean and Cuba.

Molano recalls The entire border between Colombia and Venezuela was “militarized” as part of a plan to combat drug trafficking, which, in his opinion, provides “protection” for Colombians against the arrival of Russian troops.

“Our General Forces have been stationing units for several months in Arauca, Catadambo, La Quajira and Norde de Santander,” he said. Blue radio.

File photo: Venezuelan soldiers guard a plane with a Russian flag at Simon Bolivar International Airport outside Caracas on March 29, 2019. The Maduro regime did not explain the reason for the Russian plane’s arrival or who boarded it. அது (REUTERS / Manaure Quintero)

The Russian government has vowed not to “reject” the military presence in Cuba and Venezuela. In the full escalation of tensions with the West due to the recent mobilization around Ukraine Following the recent protests against the authorities, after sending troops to Kazakhstan.

The Russian government has reiterated on several occasions in recent years that it has helped Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua both politically and economically.

Moscow has said it is threatened by NATO’s growing presence in Eastern Europe and is particularly concerned about Ukraine’s reconciliation with the Atlantic Alliance. On Wednesday, NATO and Russia held their first council in two and a half years.

File: Ukrainian soldiers guarding the battlefield as they break away from Russian-backed rebels in the Luhansk region of Ukraine on January 4, 2022 (REUTERS / Maksim Levin)

For its part, The United States has promised “decisive” retaliation if Russia sends troops to Venezuela and Cuba.. This was stated by the White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Thursday. “If Russia really starts moving in that direction, we will deal with it decisively.”Sullivan said.

Moreover, Sullivan said The United States does not believe Russia has decided to invade Ukraine, but is prepared to continue negotiations or “respond harshly” in the event of an attack.

“We are ready to do that We are ready to take the necessary and appropriate steps to make progress (…) at the negotiating table and to protect our partners, We will support our allies and respond decisively to open aggression, “Sullivan told reporters after a week of talks between the United States, its Western allies and Russia.

With information from EuropaPress and AP

