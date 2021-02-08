Colorado Hotels Best of 2021: U.S.

While the epidemic has put unprecedented pressure on the U.S. travel industry, many hotels and resorts in Colorado continue to carry the corona virus, providing a memorable or luxurious experience for travelers, according to a new report released by U.S. News and World Report.

In Colorado, Little Paddy in Aspen received the best cores, ranking first in the state and 12th among all hotels in the United States.

A total of 20 Colorado hotels made the gold list this year. Now in its 11th year, the U.S. The News Rank evaluates more than 30,000 hotels and resorts around the world and helps travelers find their best hotel regardless of destination or budget.

Don’t miss the latest news updates in Colorado. Sign up for free for free patch news alerts and newsletters for what you need to know daily.

To determine the ranking of each hotel, the U.S. News uses one Method It combines each hotel’s industry awards with its star rating and guest reviews. Although COVID-19 data is not included in the U.S. News rankings

Many of the major industry awards that make up the rankings take into account property cleanliness.

Also on the 2021 list are the best hotels in countries including Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Caribbean and Bermuda.

According to this year’s ranking, the best hotel in the United States Four Seasons Resort Lawn In Hawaii.

The other four places circled Top Five American Hotels:

Since its inception in 2011, many properties have earned the gold badge by continuing to rank in the top 10 percent of gold hotels. From brand-backed properties such as Four Seasons Hotel Chicago and The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park, to smaller, closest hotels such as Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Wentworth Mansion in Charleston, South Carolina.

Hotels with gold badge variation continue to offer comfortable accommodation, a high level of customer service and an unforgettable and luxurious experience for travelers, the report said.

With this year’s list, U.S. News also explored ways of infection Forced to renovate hotels To keep not only guests but also staff safe. From improved cleaning protocols to the use of digital keys, the experience of staying in a hotel has changed dramatically.