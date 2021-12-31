Complete list of Cuban airlines

You may already know that Cuba – Mexico flights for January 2022. The Cuban Airport and Aviation Services Agency (ECASA) has released this information on its official telegram channel.

To find out more about the airlines connecting this route in the first month of the year, stay tuned with us until the end as we will share all the details about it:

Cuba – Mexico flights with Viva Aerobús January 2022

As reported by ECASA, Viva Aerobús Airlines will operate from the following cities to the island with the following dates:

January 2022 Cuba – Mexico flights with magnifiers

Magnicharters operates in the first month of the year with the following frequencies:

To Jose Marti International Airport, with daily flights from Cancun except Wednesday; It will come from Mexico City on Tuesdays and from Merida on Fridays.

To Varadero Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport, it will operate from Mexico City on Fridays.

To him Holguin Frank Boyce International Airport, Will arrive in Cuba on Wednesdays from Cancun.

Cuba – Mexico flights with Aromar January 2022

Aromar Airlines will continue to operate to Cuba in January with the following frequencies: