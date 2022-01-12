January 13, 2022

Sagebrush Rider

Complete News World

Conacyt offers scholarships directly to graduate students

Obadiah Silva January 13, 2022 2 min read

According to this 2002, the National Council for Science and Technology (GONACIT) will provide Graduate Scholarship Directly to students, Without any intermediary, Told its general director Elena Alvarez-Puyla.

The new scholarship application process will cover the humanities and arts and creative fields.

The official explained that a new model this year would be used to provide postgraduate scholarships with simpler procedures, with the same students applying for the scholarship, reducing the administrative burden on universities and Gonacit.

Lee: Conacyt seeks to amend CIDE law to legalize appointment of Romero Tellaeche and colleagues

Alvarez-Puyla promised that the change would give full respect to the autonomy of the universities.

After a thorough diagnosis, he assured that the Gonacit National Scholarship Application and Allocation System was “operating with distorted intentions and far removed from the real interests of the scientific endeavor, which led to the exclusion of students along the way and in some areas”. Absolute knowledge ”.

In the neoliberal era, Educational policies and objectives with a business focus, Far from humanitarian and social equality, “the millionaire has become a privatization tool in favor of transferring public resources to private higher education institutions.”

Despite that, he said, we will work hand in hand with private universities.

He noted that the decline in scholarships for students in the fields of humanities and creativity and the arts was significant.

According to the official, the highly focused postgraduate programs did not contribute to the development of the country and did not address national priorities.One of those large groups were medical professionals and researchers in the health sector, he said.

See also  Mexico City without any recorded case of Omigron variant

“The distribution of scholarships will have a sense of public priority and the public right to education (…) will not leave anyone,” he said.

The method of scattering resources applies to any area of ​​science and humanity, including priority creative fields and specialties such as medicine; As well as in some technical fields.

He said that according to Gonacit’s 26 public research centers, the allocation of scholarships to all students pursuing undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral degrees within the public centers will be global.

The official explained that students who have already signed their scholarship agreements with Conacyt will continue to receive their scholarships as established; The new scholarship model will be used from calls issued this year.

What we do at Animal Politico requires professional journalists, teamwork, maintaining dialogue with readers and, most importantly, freedom. You can help us to proceed. Be part of the team.
Subscribe to the political animal, Benefits and supports free press.

#Ysoya animal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Covit-19: Last minute of corona virus in Spain, live | Navara | Community

January 12, 2022 Obadiah Silva
2 min read

Costa Rica warns of rapid increase in Govt-19 cases

January 12, 2022 Obadiah Silva
4 min read

Daniel Ortega begins his fourth term with some allies (video)

January 12, 2022 Obadiah Silva

You may have missed

2 min read

Conacyt offers scholarships directly to graduate students

January 13, 2022 Obadiah Silva
2 min read

Covit-19: Last minute of corona virus in Spain, live | Navara | Community

January 12, 2022 Obadiah Silva
2 min read

Costa Rica warns of rapid increase in Govt-19 cases

January 12, 2022 Obadiah Silva
4 min read

Daniel Ortega begins his fourth term with some allies (video)

January 12, 2022 Obadiah Silva