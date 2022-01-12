Conacyt offers scholarships directly to graduate students

According to this 2002, the National Council for Science and Technology (GONACIT) will provide Graduate Scholarship Directly to students, Without any intermediary, Told its general director Elena Alvarez-Puyla.

The new scholarship application process will cover the humanities and arts and creative fields.

The official explained that a new model this year would be used to provide postgraduate scholarships with simpler procedures, with the same students applying for the scholarship, reducing the administrative burden on universities and Gonacit.

Alvarez-Puyla promised that the change would give full respect to the autonomy of the universities.

After a thorough diagnosis, he assured that the Gonacit National Scholarship Application and Allocation System was “operating with distorted intentions and far removed from the real interests of the scientific endeavor, which led to the exclusion of students along the way and in some areas”. Absolute knowledge ”.

In the neoliberal era, Educational policies and objectives with a business focus, Far from humanitarian and social equality, “the millionaire has become a privatization tool in favor of transferring public resources to private higher education institutions.”

Despite that, he said, we will work hand in hand with private universities.

He noted that the decline in scholarships for students in the fields of humanities and creativity and the arts was significant.

According to the official, the highly focused postgraduate programs did not contribute to the development of the country and did not address national priorities.One of those large groups were medical professionals and researchers in the health sector, he said.

“The distribution of scholarships will have a sense of public priority and the public right to education (…) will not leave anyone,” he said.

The method of scattering resources applies to any area of ​​science and humanity, including priority creative fields and specialties such as medicine; As well as in some technical fields.

He said that according to Gonacit’s 26 public research centers, the allocation of scholarships to all students pursuing undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral degrees within the public centers will be global.

The official explained that students who have already signed their scholarship agreements with Conacyt will continue to receive their scholarships as established; The new scholarship model will be used from calls issued this year.