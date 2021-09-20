Consensus for Integration at the Selak Summit (+ Video) ›Cuba ran Granma

The VI Summit of the Leaders and Leaders of the Latin American and Caribbean (Celac) Community concluded this Saturday in Mexico with 44 agreements and two special agreements against the economic, trade and financial blockade of Cuba. And around Argentina’s sovereignty over the Malvinas Islands, the South Sandwich Islands and southern Georgia.

Member states reaffirmed their commitment to the unity and political, economic, social and cultural integration of Latin America and the Caribbean. COVID-19 and Climate Change “, outlines the text.

This document supports the establishment of voluntary funds to facilitate the best regional response to disaster.

Aware of the importance of this agreement mechanism, the participants decided to continue cooperating for the well-being of their people and reaffirmed their commitment to creating a “more just and inclusive international order”.

In this sense, they reaffirmed their connection to protect sovereignty and the right of each state to create its own political system.

On the other hand, they agreed that the full use of democracy in the region was irreversible, as well as respect for all public liberties recognized in international instruments.

They reaffirmed their responsibility by uniting Latin America and the Caribbean as a peace zone, formally announced at the Second Seleuc Summit in Havana in January 2014.

While condemning the assassination of its leader Joanel Moss on July 7, 2021, Selak said in the text that it “rejects violence in all its manifestations and emphasizes dialogue to restore peace in Haiti.”

In addition, Latin American countries called for the democratization of production and the removal of barriers to fair and equitable access to vaccines against Kovit-19.

They recognized the achievements made by different countries in the region in the development of vaccines and immunization candidates at different stages of clinical trials. In this sense, “we appreciate the cooperation established between Argentina and Mexico to develop and compile vaccines against Govt-19.”

CELAC will strengthen community-based cooperation to achieve “highly efficient, inclusive, flexible and sustainable food systems” to improve productivity, nutrition, the environment and quality of life in countries.

This Declaration recognizes education as a backbone for the sustainable development of nations, and it must be of an equal, standard, inclusive with a gender perspective and cultural approach.

“Within the framework of the World Trade Organization, we are committed to continuing to promote a multilateral trade system based on open, non-discriminatory and equitable rules,” says one of the agreements.

In turn, the Selak member states supported the eradication of corruption and poverty in all its forms, as well as inequality.

Various financial institutions should continue to use an effective response against the effects of the epidemic, which will allow the economic recovery to accelerate, underline the text, and promote a set of complementary measures to improve conditions in debt treatment.

At the same time, it makes an urgent call to revise the policies of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for financial assistance loans and surcharges, and to ensure timely access to specialized drawing rights (degrees). All vulnerable countries.

Likewise, it rejects the use of unilateral coercion and affirms its commitment to international law, the peaceful settlement of disputes and the policy of non-interference in the internal affairs of states.

Declaration Young people are a significant segment of our population, so it is important to provide them with the skills and knowledge they need.

At the same time, it affirms responsibility in promoting gender equality. It states its respect for the rights of indigenous or indigenous peoples and people of African descent. In this commission, he expresses his support for the establishment of the Ibero-American Institute of Native Languages ​​(iiali).

Not only did Latin America and the Caribbean continue to serve as a territory, but heads of state, government or their representatives expressed their responsibility to respect, promote and protect the human rights of all people, with a special focus on vulnerable and discriminatory groups. Of colonialism.

CELA member states have backed Argentina’s legal rights in the dispute over the sovereignty of the Malvinas, southern Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding seas. US and United Kingdom.

The Community Federation “invites Selak ‘non-regional partners to address a number of secondary development challenges, taking into account the impact on the region.”

Another section builds commitment to work to eliminate the causes of irregular migration, facilitating paths to migration regularization.

Through intergovernmental cooperation and exchange of information, “migration processes that enhance the origin, transportation, destination and development of returning countries will be carried out successfully.”

This text refers to the global drug problem as a common responsibility. It reiterates its deep rejection of all acts of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

It reaffirms the peaceful use of ICTs and urges the international community to avoid and avoid unilateral actions that are inconsistent with the aims and principles of the United Nations Charter.

The announcement welcomes the creation of the Latin American and Caribbean Space Agency (MUSE) to carry out space exploration and use for peaceful purposes.

Despite the differences during the discussion, significant results prevailed.