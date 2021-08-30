Corona virus live in Spain: delta variation, last minute | Govt Vaccine Appointment in Madrid, Andalusia …

Two months after the second dose, immunity decreases by 20%

Two months after receiving the second dose of SARS-CoV-2 vaccine from Pfizer or Moderna, immunity is reduced by 20% Even for COVID-19 graduates, according to research from the University of Northwest (Illinois, USA) published today in the journal Scientific Reports. AndAims to study how long the Fischer and Modern vaccines protect against and to what extent against three new types: South Africa, Brazil and the United Kingdom.

Participants in the study were selected at the onset of the infection. They all sent Blood samples two or three weeks after receiving the first and second doses of the vaccine and new samples two months after receiving the complete sample. “Some were collected by analyzing blood samples from participants Three weeks after the second dose of the vaccine, the average level of protection is 98%, Which refers to highly neutralizing antibodies, “explains Thomas McDate, a biologist at the University of Northwest.

Scientists found the levels of antibodies after the second dose in growing varieties B.1.1351 (South Africa), B.1.1.7 (United Kingdom) and P.1 (Brazil) It was significantly lower at 67% to 92%. In connection with that In samples collected two months after the second dose (full table), the scientists found that the antibody response was reduced by about 20%.

Researchers also found that The antibody response to the vaccine may vary depending on the previous infection: Those who passed the virus with mild symptoms had a higher level of immunity than those who tested positive but had no symptoms or mild symptoms.