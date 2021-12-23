Costa Rica and France are increasing their commitment to the fight against climate change

File photo taken by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Trian (R). EFE / Yves Herman / Pool



SAN JOSE, Dec. 22 (EFE) .- Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Trian deepened their commitment this Wednesday to tackle global challenges and combat climate change.

In the framework of the French diplomat’s two-day official visit, the two discussed issues such as unity in the global struggle against Govt-19, development cooperation, climate change, refugee protection and scientific cooperation.

“France and Costa Rica share important goals and ambitions in environmental matters, which is why I am very pleased to continue to strengthen those ties that allow us to protect our environment, seas and lands,” the Costa Rican President said.

For his part, the French minister took the opportunity to highlight the excellent multilateral relations between the two countries and the key multilateral issues that President Alvarado and his French envoy Emmanuel Macron have on issues such as the fight against climate change and security. Human rights, democracy and freedom of expression.

Costa Rica, which proposes the protection of 30% of marine and terrestrial ecosystems, also discussed topics of interest to both countries, such as increasing the number of partners in the ambitious alliance led by France and Great Britain. 2030.

“We need to move forward on the basis of sustainable growth and climate change. We need to move our North towards a greener, more flexible and inclusive economy, and it is an honor to have France as a friendly country,” Alvarado said.

Alvarado thanked them for their support in the country’s efforts to vaccinate people against Covit-19 and for their interest in strengthening agreements to strengthen scientific and educational exchanges and ambitious programs that guarantee the rights of immigrants.

Le Trian also visited the University of Costa Rica, where he donated 200,070 doses of the Kovid-19 vaccine to the country through the Kovacs mechanism.

As part of the agenda, the French president will visit the campus of the Center for Tropical Agricultural Research and Teaching (CATIE) this Thursday to learn about the struggle against carbon sequestration and climate change, and finally meet with top officials. United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and civil society organizations to assist migrants.