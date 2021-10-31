Costa Rica believes that the world is emphasizing fundamental change

“We are moving to COP26 to use our voice and example to promote the bold and necessary decisions that guarantee a better life for mankind,” Alvarado said of his arrival at the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26), which begins Monday. In Glasgow, Scotland.

Costa Rica is a small country, but has made and promoted major contributions to combating climate change and improving environmental protection. He promised.

“Just as decisive action is needed on the right track, so are the countries most vulnerable to the effects of climate change, so resources and available funding are needed,” the Costa Rican president stressed.

Revealing Alvarado’s agenda in Glasgow, where he will remain until Thursday, the Gaza president pointed out that the goal is to sustain Costa Rica’s efforts to tackle climate change, protect the environment, promote sustainable growth and promote decarbonization.

In his intervention at various forums, conferences and events, the President will present the example of Costa Rica in terms of environmental protection and discuss proposals and possible solutions with world leaders such as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Important climatic conditions facing the planet.

Likewise, he will attend bilateral meetings with world leaders, learn about security plans, and attend high-level meetings invited by Prince Charles and Prince William of Wales.

In this sense, he mentions that Alvarado will represent Costa Rica in the performance of the Earthshot Prize winners assembled by Prince Guillermo and in the Ashten delivery called by Hynes Carlos.

The Costa Rican delegation also includes Ministers of Foreign Relations and Worship Rodolfo Solano; And Environment and Energy, Andrea Mesa; And First Lady, Claudia Dobles.

Meza stressed that they would come to COP26 to promote greater ambition in climate matters, with the central objective of keeping the Paris Agreement target of 1.5 degrees Celsius alive.

He explained that it refers to funding mitigation and adaptation, clear rules in the markets and transparency that maintains the environmental integrity of the contract and clear path to improve living standards by removing fossil fuels.

ocs / ale