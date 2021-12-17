Costa Rica has been producing electricity using the lowest amount of hydrocarbons in 65 years

Release ICE

From 1956, when the Colima thermal power plant came into operation, 2021 will be the year when thermal insulation is the least used in the country. Between January and December, plants using hydrocarbons produced just 2.57 gigawatts of energy per hour to meet the country’s demand.

According to initial data from the National Electricity Regulatory Authority (CENCE), the National Electricity System (SEN) will exceed 98% of renewable output for the seventh year in a row. A few days after the end of the year, the country reaches 99.98% of clean production with five national resources, while meeting the demand with clean resources adds up to 99.92%.

This year, the three main sources of the Costa Rican matrix are water – with 74.12% contribution – followed by global warming – 12.97% – and air, 12.33%. Biomass and sun complement the country’s own resources, with 0.56% accumulating between them. Thermal insulation is only 0.02%.

“The strength of our matrix, while maintaining the quality and continuity of service, allows us to achieve historic numbers even in the face of epidemics. Costa Rica integrates itself as a world leader in sustainable power generation,” said Luis Roberto Rodríguez, ICE’s Electrical Manager.

According to the International Competitiveness Index 2021 (ICI), released by the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness (IMCO), “Costa Rica is the country with the most renewed contribution to the development of the world’s most important economies, the electricity matrix., Attract and retain talent and investment.”

98% clean production since 2015

Generation year

2015 98.99%

2016 98.21%

2017 99.67%

2018 98.60%

2019 99.15%

2020 99.79%

2021 99.98% *

* Preliminary data from December 14th.