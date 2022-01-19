Costa Rica regulates comprehensive care policy for refugees

Ministers of the Interior and Police, Michael Choto; Labor, Sylvia Laura; Planning, Pilar Corrido; And Christian Gillermet signed the executive order at a ceremony at the hotel’s Real Intercontinental, the center of foreign relations and worship.

Costa Rica has a long tradition of welcoming and protecting asylum seekers, in line with our commitment to respecting human rights, Alvarado promised.

“This mandate comes down to recognizing and formalizing the Costa Rican state’s necessary measures for the protection and integration policies of people who are forced to relocate,” the president said.

Alvarado reiterated the need to maintain a clear response to the phenomenon of forced migration, and called on other sectors of society, the private sector, education, international cooperation and civil society to join the effort.

Similarly, he urged the international community to continue to support Costa Rica under the principle of shared responsibility with greater technical and financial cooperation to ensure the protection and lasting solutions for refugees on national soil.

For his part, Milton Moreno, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Costa Rica, along with Minar, pointed out that Costa Rica sets a precedent for the world in response to forced relocation, in terms of public policy and administrative governance. And its regional leadership reaffirms respect for human rights.

Minare will be the national platform for discussion and coordination of action on asylum issues in Costa Rica, while strengthening this country’s commitment to protecting refugee populations with the highest standards and contributing to mobilizing international cooperation.

The Presidential Palace recalled the adoption of the Minar in 2017 as a pilot project to guide the country’s response to the situation of both refugees and applicants, in a regional context marked by forced migration. Order.

Precisely because it was implemented four years ago, Costa Rica has allowed refugees to attend counts of applications, face emergencies such as the Govt-19 epidemic, and strengthen its security system for these people by adhering to the highest standards.

acl / ale