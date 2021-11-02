Costa Rica urged world leaders to change in order to survive

Speaking at the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26) World Leaders Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Alvarado said, “We have failed to protect the planet and we are still in conflict.”

Leaders must be here, leaders must comply, for which they are leaders, he stressed that is the only way we can live on this earth. “We are far from the goal (the goal is far away) and we know this is not an endeavor. We are talking about the future of our planet, the lives of our children and grandchildren, what can be done to bring about change?

He responded that the world needs developed countries and big emitters to make decisions and work together for change and solutions. Whether it was life or death, he was sentenced.

He commented that if the world were a private company – imagine for a minute – and if world leaders were different CEOs of the company, today we would all be laid off and out of business. , Without reaching results.

The President of Costa Rica pointed out that the lives and future of the new generation depend on the efforts and resolutions currently being made to tackle the effects of climate change and find a new path.

He expressed the need for developed nations to work together, and major economies to work together for the planet.

“We are talking about the future of the lives of our daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren,” the Costa Rican president stressed.

Alvarado arrived in Glasgow this Sunday, where he will attend COP26 until Thursday, with an intensive program to attend forums, roundtables, discussions and bilateral meetings with representatives and representatives of international organizations.

On Friday, President San Jose will return.

