Costa Rica warns of rapid increase in Govt-19 cases

On Tuesday, 4,050 new cases of the disease were reported in the country, with the highest number being confirmed in a single day since the outbreak in Costa Rican soil since March 2020, according to a report by the Ministry of Health.

The report, published on the portfolio’s website, states that 595,795 cases of SARS-CoV-2 have been confirmed in Costa Rica over the past 22 months, with new positives for the disease.

According to health officials and researchers, the development of new cases is directly related to the spread of the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 corona virus in the country, which is more contagious than all previous ones and experts have already halved. Europeans will be infected in the next two months.

Costa Rica, on the other hand, recorded 21 deaths from Covit-19 in the first week of 2022, an increase of 200 percent from 20 in 2021, according to the Ministry of Health.

The weekly report of that portfolio on the behavior of the Govt-19 country states that 76.2 per cent of the 21 deaths were 65 years and over; 14.3 percent between the ages of 50 and 64; 9.5 percent of 18- to 49-year-olds have no child mortality.

During the previous week, 14,628 new positives were reported for SARS-CoV-2, an increase of 332 percent over the previous period, 3,385. Between January 2 and 8, the new confirmed daily average stands at 2,90.

Due to the significant increase in new cases, the government decided to use swift and decisive measures to meet the challenge of the pace of epidemics represented by this variation, which has five times increased the number of victims in European and North American countries. ..

It refers to the resumption of health measures such as vehicle restrictions, capacity reduction in public institutions, mass events and banning fans in stadiums.

For this reason, this Tuesday night, agents from the General Force and the Traffic Police launched a health campaign as part of the government’s efforts to reduce the epidemic by Govt-19, which worsened when Omigron arrived in the country of variation. .

rgh / ale