COVID-19 – AMLO asks young people to be ‘moderate’ against Noticieros Televisa

President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Acknowledging the increase in the number of COVID-19 infections among young people this Monday, and asking them to take care of themselves.

We recommend you: Mexico reported 62 new deaths from COVID-19 and 3,779 infections

At a morning news conference from Willahermosa, the president spoke out against more than a million vaccines. COVID-19 In Tabasco and the vaccination program is going well.

He acknowledged that there were more infections among young people nationally and that this was a national standard.

“I use this opportunity to help us, to tell them in moderation. They are not being locked up, they are not being banned, but they are not taking care of themselves because now they are vulnerable to infection, which is happening all over the country.

The President asked young people not to trust themselves because everyone knows that if you are young you have more protection against COVID-19 and are less likely to die, but young people can infect others.

Lopez Obrador had the opportunity to go to the elderly who have not been vaccinated for some reason and get it, because it has been proven that if you have the vaccine the chances of infection are very low and especially serious conditions can lead to death.

“Unfortunately, unfortunately, the vast majority of those who lose their lives are not vaccinated; The person who is vaccinated is the most protected. ”

He stressed that there is still time to vaccinate the elderly and those suffering from chronic diseases.

With information on the presidency of the Republic

AAE