COVID-19 over 600,000 deaths in Brazil Latin America’s most important news and analysis DW

Brazil became the second country in the world this Friday (10/08/2021) to surpass 600,000 deaths from Covit-19, the darkest milestone for the Jair Bolsanaro government, which has been heavily criticized for its mismanagement of the epidemic. .

A total of 600,425 deaths and 21,550,730 cases, according to the latest official report, are the most underestimated figures, experts say.

But despite the tragic mark, there are now signs of a decline in infections, as more than 70% of Brazilians received the first dose of the Govt vaccine, compared to 65% in the United States in June, a country with more than 600,000 deaths.

“The vaccine rejection rate is very low compared to other countries,” said Alexander Niem Barboza, head of epidemiology at Sao Paulo State University. “It is very important for Brazil to control the epidemic,” he said.

The worst seems to be over

Brazil seems to have escaped the worst of the delta type because the deaths and recorded cases have decreased despite the highly contagious strain. Deaths have dropped by 80% from more than 3,000 deaths a day in April.

“The situation has improved, but we need to be vigilant,” Margaret Tolhome, a lung specialist and researcher at the renowned Fiorecross Research Institute, told AFP.

He said the epidemic could be controlled only “when 80 per cent of the population is vaccinated”.

So far, 71.4 percent of Brazilians have received at least one dose of the vaccine, but only 45.9 percent have been fully vaccinated.

Less restrictions

However, advances in infection statistics have encouraged mayors and governors to allow fans to play football and keep bars and restaurants open until dawn.

Bars in Brazil’s largest city, So Paulo, are back to happy times on Friday, and lawmakers in the capital are avoiding video sessions via zoom. The beaches of Rio de Janeiro are full and the calls for extreme social distance are nothing more than memory.

Some people think to put an end to mask orders, which people often ignore. Also the mayor of Rio has announced plans for the New Year at Copacabana Beach.

Jesse (Reuters, ABP, AB, Folha DS Palo)