COVID-19 – UN Secretary-General regrets 4 million deaths from Juventud Rebelde

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed regret this Thursday that the world is once again experiencing another milestone in the deaths and cases of the COVID-19 epidemic, with four million deaths due to the disease.

This tragic number of victims exceeds the population of one of the three countries, the headline emphasized in a statement issued by its spokesman’s office. “We have to go fast,” Guterres asked.

“Many of us know this loss firsthand and feel its pain. We mourn the mothers and fathers who guided us, the sons and daughters who inspired us, the grandmothers and grandfathers who shared wisdom, the colleagues and friends who elevated our lives. “

Now, Guterres noted, vaccines offer a ray of hope, but much of the planet is still in the shadows because the virus violates the distribution of vaccines, he denounced.

The epidemic is not clear: more than half of those infected this year have died, and the Portuguese ambassador warned yesterday that millions more people would be at risk if SARS-CoV-2 were allowed to spread like wildfire.

He noted that the more widespread it is, the more likely it is that they will become contagious, dangerous and undermine the effectiveness of current vaccines.

For this reason, he called for closing the vaccine gap, which requires the largest global public health effort in history.

According to Guterres, the world needs a global plan to double the production of these injections and ensure their equitable distribution, using the Kovacs mechanism as a platform.