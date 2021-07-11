Covit-19 – Chile with 74 percent of the population vaccinated against Brenza latina

Meanwhile, 84.57 percent of this group have received at least the first dose of any vaccine used by health officials in this South American country for this purpose.

According to data provided by the Department of Health Statistics and Information, 23 million 656 thousand units have been managed, according to Health Minister Enrique Paris.

Similarly, the health leader said more than 477,000 women, more than six million of whom had already received at least one dose, accounted for 52.3 percent of the population who went to vaccination centers.

The title stressed the need to vaccinate 16- and 17-year-old boys and 15-year-old boys to be added to the mass vaccination schedule from next Tuesday.

The immunization campaign has been one of the factors influencing the progression of infections in recent weeks, reflecting the declining number of new cases, active patients and hospital admissions and the positive percentage.

However, the occupancy of intensive care beds is still more than 92 percent, and the death toll is very high, with more than a hundred people almost every day.

Similarly, health professionals are stressing their concern about the recent entry into the country of the highly contagious variant of SARS-CoV-2, which, as has already happened in other countries, could lead to another increase in cases in the coming weeks.

In this regard, they also warn of the need to strengthen measures for the maintenance of staff, especially during the onset of the southern winter holidays and due to the easing of prison operations at the national level ordered by the authorities.

oda / rc