The second day in Germany the impact was minimal but still high

Overall events in Germany have fallen for the second day in a row, although this is at a high level, with successive peaks from the beginning of November after day-to-day government, future administrative and regional leaders plan to agree on actions. For immediate application tomorrow. Thus, the overall incidence is 442.9 new infections per 100,000 population, up from 452.2 yesterday morning, 404.5 a week ago and 118.0 a month ago, according to data updated yesterday morning by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

Health officials checked 67,186 new infections and 446 deaths in 24 hours, up from 66,884 and 335 a week earlier, while the number of active cases was about 864,600. The seven-day admission rate is currently 5.73 per 100,000 citizens in Germany, and 20.8% of patients in the ICUs of Govit-19 patients are in adult beds in the intensive care units.

71.3% (59.3 million people) of the German population have been vaccinated, with 68.5% (57.0 million) of the full program, and 9.7 million people have already received the booster dose. To discuss possible solutions from the current situation, current President Angela Merkel and her successor Olaf Scholes held a meeting with federal heads of state yesterday and will seek to reconvene tomorrow on the immediate application process. Therefore, Germany is considering extending controls against the epidemic and introducing a mandatory vaccine against Govt in the medium term. (Eph)