Covit-19: Last minute of corona virus in Spain, live | Navara | Community

The sixth wave records a resurgence in deaths from goiter

Many communities have returned this Wednesday to announce new records of epidemics and recurrence of deaths. According to updates on data from nine communities over the past hour, 94,884 cases have been counted, which is 67% of the total new positives (139,942) announced yesterday by the 17 autonomous Ciota and Melilla.

Aragon 7,567 infections were reported, 657 less than the previous day, but 881 more than a week ago, and two deaths. A total of 11,545 new cases and 30 deaths from the disease were recorded (yesterday Tuesday 28). Andalusia. This Wednesday, the number of deaths recorded yesterday, Tuesday (28), was the highest since last September 3, the day 29 deaths were recorded from Govt-19.

In Ballers 4,382 new cases have been identified. Condabria It was also one of the communities with the new record of epidemics this Wednesday: 2,630 (almost a thousand more than the previous day), and two new deaths. Castile and Leon It touched 11,000 infections daily for the second day in a row, with 10,993, the second worst number since the outbreak since yesterday’s 10,934, and the death toll in the last 24 hours is 14. Department of Health Catalonia 38,785 positive cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. In the past week, 175 people have died from the disease, with an average of 25 per day, and the death rate has risen again in recent days.

Galicia The number of infections increased by 40% in a single day, from 8,453 compared to 5,927 in the previous day. The number of corona lesions is decreasing day by day Navarra Compared to the previous day, but they are still three thousand, 2,999 cases have been counted and four deaths have been reported. Murcia It recorded 7 deaths a day with 7,635 new infections, the new record for most cases in this sixth wave of epidemics. (Eph)