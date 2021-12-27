Covit-19: Last minute of corona virus in Spain, live | The epidemic is close to six million infections and has surpassed 89,000 deaths Community

France strengthens pre-Omigran measures, but maintains a return to school without a curfew

The Covid passport will soon become a vaccine passport in France. The government of Emmanuel Macron submitted the bill on Monday, thus certifying the need to enter closed public spaces, including bars and restaurants, as it is summer time, instead of the Corona virus vaccination schedule being sufficient to prove that it is still adequate. , Alternatively have a negative test. At the same time, he announced his intention to reconsider the conditions for isolating communication cases, as the Kovid Science Council warned last week – to prevent the country from being paralyzed – or “disrupted”. At a time when France has already surpassed the ban of 100,000 daily infections, annual vacations due to the proliferation of cases due to the Omigron variant. However, the new isolation periods will not be known until the weekend, Prime Minister Jean Costex explained, and announced that the administration of the booster vaccine has improved three months since the last dose. Although the government did not enforce the curfew on New Year’s Day, the government has announced some new restrictions for the next few weeks. Thus, indoor events can only have a maximum of 2,000 people, which can increase to 5,000 outside. Standing concerts are prohibited, as are drinks or food on public transportation, including theaters, theaters and long distances. The ban on getting up and eating in bars and restaurants is also being withdrawn and the mask is mandatory in city centers where there are frequent crowds. After the holidays, in January, Delivery will be mandatory for all paid people – as much as possible – at least three days a week and “preferably four”, however, Costex announced, announcing that it will be kept for returning to school. All school students on January 3 as planned. Reports Sylvia Ayuso.