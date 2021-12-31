Cuba adopts new international health control measures from January 5

The decision was made in view of the increase in international travel since November 15 and the greater power of the spread of this new variant, which has the potential to double the number of cases in two or three days. We need to change the international health control measures in our country and adopt others of a general nature, which will come into effect from next January 5th.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Public Health, Minister of the Department Jose Angel Portal Miranda explained that the number of new patients in Cuba who were positive for COVID-19 continued to decline for 13 consecutive weeks, but that fact marked the end of it. Last week, patient diagnoses increased by 34.8%, translating to 163 patients over the previous seven days.

Nine areas increased in number compared to the previous week: 119 in Havana; Chico de Avila, 33; Pinar del Rio at 26; Madansas at 18; Artemis at 14; Mayapeque at 11; 9 a.m. Cienfuegos; Guantanamo at 6 p.m .; And Camague at 5 p.m.

Meanwhile, the highest number of confirmed ones were from Havana (26.4% with 167 cases); Holquin (12.7% with 80 cases); Camague (9.8% with 62 cases); Ciego de Ávila (9.7% with 61 cases); Matanzas (9% with 57 cases); And the special municipality of Isla de la Juventud (7.3% with 46 cases). 74.8% of new cases are concentrated in these six regions.

Inevitably, this situation led to an increase in the number of active cases: 488 last weekend, or 130 more than the previous one.

Despite the evidence that the confirmed numbers for the current month are low – compared to November – this is not a reason to believe us. The virus is with us and the behavior of the infection in the last week is the best example of this.

In the global context, there is unfortunately a trend towards an increase in infections, and the Omigran variant, classified by the World Health Organization as a “variant of anxiety,” is widespread in 110 countries across all continents.

From November 29 to December 25, a series of PCR samples conducted by the Pedro Kourí Institute of Tropical Medicine identified 72 victims in 12 provinces in Cuba. Most are imported cases, although patients have already been diagnosed as a result of their interactions.

Behavior of Govt-19 in Cuba in 2021. (Photo: Ensap)

Measures maintained under international health control:

For travelers from South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Malawi and Swatini.

This is mandatory:

– Provide a complete vaccination schedule at the point of entry.

-Show a negative result of RT-PCR carried out a maximum of 72 hours before the trip.

-At the point of entry, a sample will be taken to perform RT-PCR to SARS-COV-2.

-They will carry out compulsory isolation, for a period of eight days, at a hotel designated for this purpose, accepting accommodation and transport costs for the passenger.

-A new sample will be taken on the seventh day, which, if negative, will allow discharge from isolation on the eighth day.

For weeks, Govt-19 in Cuba in 2021. (Photo: Ensap)

Linked activities for international health control:

In the case of travelers from other parts of the world, whether they live in Cuba or not:

– It is mandatory to provide a complete vaccination schedule at the point of entry.

-It is mandatory to show a negative result of RT-PCR carried out 72 hours before the trip.

-Ring random monitoring will increase the effectiveness of RT-PCR at the border of travelers coming from high risk countries.

In addition to the above measures, Cubans living in countries without a vaccination program are required to enter the national border:

– Take sample for SARS-COV-2 PCR-RT at the point of entry.

– In accordance with a mandatory isolation, the traveler accepts accommodation and transportation costs for a period of eight days at a hotel designated for this purpose.

-A new sample will be taken on the seventh day, which, if negative, will allow discharge from isolation on the eighth day.

All crew members and passengers of merchant ships wishing to enter Cuba and from foreign ports must present a complete immunization plan and, in addition, PCR inspection at the point of entry.

Air and cruise crew staying in the national territory for less than 48 hours will be exempt from these activities. In both cases they should provide a complete vaccination schedule.

Passengers on cruise ships and yachts are required to submit an international certificate of vaccination against Govt-19 to enter the country.

Foreign travelers arriving in Cuba are enrolled in international schools, scholarships in Cuban institutions, technicians and foreign collaborators, who carry out eight days of isolation at their respective centers, and carry PCR-RT. Out on the seventh day you came.

They do not need a complete vaccination schedule:

– Children under 12 years of age, of any nationality or origin.

Adults for medical reasons, and duly certified, cannot be vaccinated against any of the vaccines approved to date by the relevant regulatory bodies.

Proposals for other activities within the country:

-Any traveler who arrives in Cuba and is positive for Govt-19 will be admitted to the health facilities designated for that purpose in each region.

-All direct contact of these passengers will be guaranteed at designated centers or at home in each area, subject to the necessary conditions and compliance with this action.

The severity of confirmed automation cases or their status at risk guarantees that they will be admitted to health institutions designated for that purpose. The rest can be brought home according to the conditions of each region.

-The direct contacts of the confirmed automation cases will be isolated in their homes and, if necessary, they will do so institutionally for eight days.

– Confirmed pregnant women and children under the age of ten will be isolated in designated health facilities.

-Investigation of first-order contacts in confirmed cases will be done as soon as their contact status is known.

To identify suspicious cases, investigations on people in all areas will be restructured and high-risk areas will be given priority.

-When taking into account the high prevalence of the Omigran variant and its presence in the country, there would be no massive measures to create a population crowd. Small form measures will be maintained in accordance with established health measures.

-All regions of the country will send selected positive samples to be commissioned to the National Reference Laboratory of the “Pedro Kourí” Institute of Tropical Medicine.

-Apen the use of booster doses nationwide, in line with the availability of current vaccines.

In the presence of the virus, it remains imperative to control the epidemic to act responsibly in all organizations, thus making massive efforts to advance the unprecedented vaccination campaign in Cuba.