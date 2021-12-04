Cuba defends Selak-China alliance as a sustainable and strategic initiative ›World› Granma

Bruno Rodriguez Perila, Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Cuba and Foreign Minister of the Republic of Cuba, III almost intervened in the Selak-China Forum and acknowledged the progress made in the region due to the assistance provided. Asian giant.

“The world continues to be plagued by epidemics. It is urgent to move toward recovery to overcome the many crises it has created,” said Cuba’s foreign minister.

He assured that our country has been able to control the epidemic fundamentally, has developed its own effective vaccines and has contributed to the efforts of other countries as much as possible. Of these, China’s contribution to our region in the face of Govt-19 is particularly pertinent.

“Cuba is proud to be the first country in Latin America and the Caribbean to establish diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China. That said we are proud.

“We all agree that the integration of Selak into the Belt and Road initiative launched by President Xi Jinping in 2013 will create new opportunities for cooperation and mutual benefit,” he said. “We also support the Chinese initiative for global development announced at the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.”

On the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the forum, he welcomed the proposal to hold the summit in 2024, as it would certainly allow it to evaluate its results and set new goals.