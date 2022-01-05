Cuba has been using new measures for international health control since January 5

New international health control measures have come into effect today in Cuba due to the recent increase in cases of Govt-19 cases and the proliferative power of the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

According to the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), travelers from South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Malawi and Eswatini must provide a complete immunization schedule at the point of entry.

In addition, an RT-PCR (polymerase chain reaction) showing a negative result will be taken at the maximum entry point, 72 hours prior to travel.

On the other hand, they will undergo compulsory isolation for eight days at a hotel designated for that purpose, and the passenger will bear the cost of accommodation and transportation.

On the seventh day, Ensap mentions, they will take a new sample, which, if negative, will allow the discharge from isolation on the eighth day.

All personnel and passengers of merchant ships entering Cuba and arriving from foreign ports must present a complete immunization plan and PCR inspection at the point of entry.

Aircraft and cruise crew who stay in national territory for less than 48 hours are exempt from these symptoms and in both cases they are required to present their immunization schedule.

Similarly, yachts and tourists will be issued international vaccination certificates.

Foreign travelers arriving in Cuba and attending international schools, scholarships at national institutions, technicians and foreign collaborators who have completed eight days of isolation at their respective centers, will apply on the seventh day, the RT. PCR.

In the country, travelers who are prone to illness will be admitted and will go to authorized centers to isolate their contacts or stay at home with the necessary conditions and be guaranteed compliance with this measure.

When confirmed autoimmune events of danger or the severity of their condition are guaranteed, they will be admitted to the hospital, while their direct contacts will be isolated in their homes or, if necessary, institutionally for eight days.

Considering the high prevalence of the Omicron variant and its presence already in the country, massive measures have been put in place to avoid crowding.

On November 29, the first case with Ómicron was discovered in Cuba for a traveler from South Africa.

The World Health Organization has expressed concern that this variant has been detected in 13 provinces to date and has more than 90 cases in patients, mostly imported cases, although autoimmune infections have already been confirmed.

With information from the Brenza Latin Agency

Author: Radius angleEmail: This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Other articles by this author



