Cuba highlights UN role in conflict with Govt-19

United Nations, September 24 (Prensa Latina) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, during a meeting with the Secretary-General of the Multinational Organization, Antonio Guterres, highlighted the role of the United Nations in coordinating efforts to counter Covit-19.

In the framework of the 76th session of the General Assembly, the Foreign Minister described the exchange with the diplomat through his Twitter account as fruitful.

On the social network Rodriguez “I reaffirm the support of the multilateral and Cuban and unconditional respect for the multilateral and the principles and principles of the UN Charter.”

Earlier, the head of Cuban diplomacy spoke separately with his colleagues from Algeria, Kenya, Nicaragua, Guatemala and Iran.

As he revealed via Twitter, at all meetings he acknowledged Cuba’s desire to further strengthen bilateral relations and enhance economic, trade and cooperation relations.

Since last Monday, Rodriguez has exchanged views with foreign ministers of various countries and senior representatives of international organizations, including Maldivian diplomat Abdullah Shahid, the current chairman of the 76th session of the General Assembly.

In all cases, he underscored the island’s commitment to diversity, cooperation in various fields and strict respect for the principles of the United Nations Charter.

The upper house of the General Assembly this year prioritizes two key issues: the impact of the Govt-19 epidemic and the effects of climate change.

