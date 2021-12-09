Cuba hosts the XX ALBA-TCP Summit on December 14

Havana -. The XX Edition-People’s Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) of the Bolivarian Alliance Summit for Our American People will be held in this capital on December 14, the 17th anniversary of the founding of the camp.

Deputy Foreign Minister Josephine Vidal told the President that the meeting would be a great opportunity to reaffirm Cuba’s commitment to unity and integration and to develop joint strategies to deal with adverse conditions in the post – epidemic phase.

He said it would be a good opportunity to collectively assess the regional situation, measures that guarantee peace and regional stability, and the political agreement to prevent it from interfering in our internal affairs.

According to the official, it should always be borne in mind that the Govt-19 will be the focus of discussions, which will only aggravate the problems already facing the region, before which the regional organization has prepared a plan for 2022. In this place.

Vidal commented on the key steps taken by the Coalition to guarantee massive access to vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus and other drugs during the epidemic.

He pointed out that in view of the fact that the member states of the Coalition were under attack, another issue to be discussed at the event was communication, so measures to condemn these campaigns and identify them were identified.

The previous summit of the regional camp on June 24 in Caracas, Venezuela, approved the urgency of strengthening unity in the region.

The ALBA-TCP was formed on December 14, 2004 by leaders Fidel Castro and Hugo Chavez to transform Latin American communities into more just, civilized, participatory and supportive communities, eliminating inequalities and improving living standards and people’s participation.

Its key achievements include declaring Venezuela, Bolivia and Nicaragua illiterate countries and restoring the vision of more than six million people to the Miracle Mission.

Because of its importance, we are completely recreating Vidal’s statements regarding the Bolivarian Summit on the People’s Agreement on the US-People’s Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) published on the official site of the Presidency and the Government of Cuba. .

ALBA-TCP: Creating our own path together

Fidel and Chavez began their journey. Seventeen years ago they defined the course of struggle and opposition, hope and optimism, unity and solidarity that has brought us to 2021, in which we have the right to defend the destiny of our people together.

On December 14, Havana once again hosts the Bolivarian Coalition Summit, our US Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP), in an effort to unite us beyond completing and separating ourselves.

Long before the previous meeting – in June this year – the member states of the Alliance, like the rest of the world, lived in difficult and challenging months.

The President of Cuba’s press conference spoke on key issues that represent the agenda of this new appointment – number XX-, perspectives on strengthening the alliance and other key issues for our countries. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs

Josephine Vidal Ferreiro expressed joy at “once again welcoming our Latin American and Caribbean brothers in Cuba.”

“This will be a good opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to unity and integration, to share ideas and ideas on the development of our countries in the current context, and to develop collective strategies that will enable us to confront them – adverse conditions. In the post-epidemic phase,” he stressed.

– In the midst of the chaos that the epidemic has caused to our countries, what is expected at this summit?

“It will be a good opportunity to collectively assess the regional situation, the measures that guarantee peace and regional stability, and the political agreement to prevent interference in our internal affairs.”

“Epidemic, logically, will be the axis of these discussions, but it must always be borne in mind that Covit-19 has only exacerbated the problems we already face, before which the Coalition has prepared a work plan for 2022. At this point it will be analyzed and approved.”

Opportunities and Challenges

Faced with the unquestionable reality of how the epidemic has identified the world in both health, economy and human issues, the Cuban ambassador commented on the key steps taken by ALBA to guarantee massive access to vaccines against the virus. And other drugs.

He reaffirmed that from the moment the health emergency was declared, combating the impact of the epidemic in all areas of our country, the economy, health and society, had become a priority for the Alliance.

“This objective has been thwarted by the use of unilateral compulsory measures to prevent access, purchase and financing of drugs, medical supplies and resources needed to mitigate the effects of persistent external stresses and viruses that have affected many of our people.”

“However, we do not stand for that; On the contrary, we grew up in difficulty. Through the ALBA Bank, a humanitarian flyover was established to transfer vaccines, medical personnel, treatments, supplies, etc. to the people of Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent. And grenadines ”.

“In addition, the East Caribbean received $ 2 million in economic relief for the purchase of vaccines.”

“Similarly, Cuban medical staff working in many of these countries are involved in caring for patients infected with the virus and vaccinating people.”

The benefits have come to Cuba as well. According to the Deputy Foreign Minister, “At the most critical moment of the epidemic on the island, our country received 3.5 tons of medical supplies donated by Barbados, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Santa. Lucia, and replaced by Venezuelan airline Conviasa. “

He also highlighted the support given to fraternal countries Venezuela, Nicaragua and Bolivia Cuba, which shared their resources during the most critical moments of the conflict with COVID-19 in our homeland.

In two ALBA-TCP countries, in addition to ours – he recalled – Cuban vaccines have been used. Similarly, other drugs from the island came to the member states of the alliance to treat patients diagnosed with Govt-19.

“This will definitely be a topic of discussion at this XX summit next December 14th,” the Cuban ambassador said.

– The resurgence of some center-left governments in Latin America may signal new challenges to the coalition.

“The Bolivarian Alliance for the People of Our America – The People’s Trade Agreement is a mechanism for integration and co-ordination designed to unite Latin American and Caribbean and to preserve peace.”

“It’s not a competitive mechanism with other integration or integration processes. It has great respect for the internal affairs of the countries that comply with it.”

– Currently, one of the strongest battle scenes is communication. Is there any mechanism of cooperation between the ALBA member states against the ongoing communal attacks from imperialism?

“This year’s meeting of the top officials of the Communications Division of the ALBA-TCP Member States – identified the need for special attention and coordination on this issue.

“Given the vulnerability of ALBA member states to attacks and political-communication and digital propaganda, steps have been taken to condemn and oppose these campaigns.”

– 17 years after the founding of the ALBA-TCP, what do you think are its biggest challenges to other times and to other leaders?

“The challenges of the Alliance focus on how to carry out our plans and achieve our goals in the midst of the difficult conditions imposed on us by the epidemic, the unilateral coercive measures used against many member states, the intensity of the siege and the hegemonic pretensions of imperialism.”

“In addition, there are the logical problems facing our underdeveloped economies, which are dragging structural distortions and must develop into an unjust and unequal world economic order; the existence of forces that adversely affect the will for an independent and unified Latin America; We have to face the random situation.