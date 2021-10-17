Cuba is preparing for World Food Day

Havana, October 16 (Prensa Latina) Video conferencing, competition and discussion were held in Cuba in October to mark World Food Day today.

The action plan was developed with the support of the island ‘s representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture and Education, the international press agency Jose Marti (IBJM) and the Cuban Federation of Cuba. Countries for Food and Agriculture (FAO).

The goal of this year’s celebration is ‘Our actions are our future. Better production, better nutrition, better environment and better life. ‘

This is the second time this day has been celebrated, and calls for making the agro-diet more efficient, inclusive, flexible and sustainable, while all countries face the widespread effects of the Govt-19 epidemic.

According to the FAO office in Cuba, the project was implemented through video conferencing ‘Communicating Food Sovereignty’, a joint effort to celebrate World Food Day and International Food Day on October 5th. Rural women.

This presentation is an initiative of IIPJM and FAO with the aim of preparing journalists and communicators on the right approach to issues related to food sovereignty and nutrition education in Cuba.

The event took place on Tuesday of this week – a competition for ‘healthy eating’, and a virtual event to celebrate that day October 16th.

Similarly, the presentation of the virtual gallery ‘Our Boys and Girls Coloring and Talking About Food’ – from the 11th to the 16th of this month- in which the works presented in 2020 were announced.

The plan includes National Act for World Food Day and International Rural Women’s Day, the Cooking Federation and another activity with Cuban food on October 18th.

He also plans to discuss International Culinary Day and next Wednesday with Cuban chefs for Cuban culture.

Finally – between October and November – the first scene of the podcast series ‘Cuban Voices for Sovereignty and Food Security’.

