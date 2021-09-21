Cuba participates in the celebration of International Peace Day – Juventus Rebel

Miguel Diaz-Colonel Bermdez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, promised that his country would join in the celebrations of International Day of Peace. A better world.

The president acknowledged through his Twitter account the Caribbean nation’s commitment to safeguarding life, hope and harmony amid Govt-19 and a planet engulfed in military conflict.

This Monday, when the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) interrupted the second moment of the debate on sustainable development goals, the Cuban leader called for abandoning selfishness and working together to change the unjust current international order. .

Creating the world we dream of is a great task, but possibly, if we abandon selfishness and transform the current unjust international order into one of the most just, democratic and equal, finally, let no one, he stressed. Díaz-Canel in the forum.

Every September 21, the world celebrates International Peace Day, established by the UNGA, where the PL promotes non-violence and a 24-hour ceasefire.

This year Kovit-19 focuses on the impact of the epidemic, with the aim of recovering, promoting resilience and transforming the planet into a more equitable, equitable, equitable, inclusive, sustainable and healthy one.

In particular, the United Nations notes that health emergencies severely affect underprivileged and marginalized groups, as revealed by vaccine levels.

By April 2021, more than 687 million immunizations had been delivered, but about 100 countries had not received any; Moreover, people caught up in armed conflict are the most vulnerable in the absence of access to health care.

The Cuban president denounced the unjust and undemocratic international order as the cause of the inequalities and exclusions facing the majority, and said that as long as it existed, the classic goals would remain a cynicism.