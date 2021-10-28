Cuba received just 114,000 tourists in the first semester, mostly Russians

(EFE) .- Cuba received a total of 114,460 international travelers in the first semester of 2021, representing 870,739 fewer visitors (11.6%) than the same period in 2020, according to the latest data released by the National Statistics Office and information (ONE).

Most of the visitors came from Russia – with 72,304 travelers – which became a major source of tourists to the island during the Kovit-19 epidemic.

It was followed by the Cuban community living abroad, which registered 12,207 passengers between January and June, mainly from the United States (7,258), Spain (2,393), Mexico (658), France (473), Panama (473), Panama (462) and the Bahamas ( 344) and Germany (218).

The remaining passengers came from Germany, from where 4,719 tourists arrived; Others traveled from Spain (3,753); Canada (2,296), Philippines (2,017), Italy (1,680), United States (1,565), France (1,511), Ukraine (1,070) and the United Kingdom (1,061).

The report recalls that Cuba received more than one million visitors in 2020 and more than 4.2 million in 2019.

Of the reasons for the trip, 99,669 were tourists who went to the country for leisure, entertainment and vacation; 1,843 did so for business and professional reasons; 45 for events; 12,903 for other reasons.

Cuba has announced that it will reopen to tourism from November 15, with reduced counter-measures to eliminate compulsory isolation upon arrival and reduce the number of international air links.

Prior to the epidemic, tourism represented the third official source of foreign exchange earnings – remittances and sales of professional services abroad – and accounted for about 10% of GDP.

According to official data, the country plans to receive about 4.5 million international visitors last year and reverse the 9.3% drop in tourist arrivals by 4.2 million in 2019, 436,352 less than in 2018.

