Cuba sends message of support to the victims of the recent hurricane in the United States

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez sent a message on Saturday of solidarity with the deaths and damage caused by the hurricane in the central United States.

Through his Twitter account, the head of Cuban diplomacy lamented the incident, which experts describe as a historic series of hurricanes.

The states of Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee all reported strong meteors on Friday night, confirmed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) storm forecast center.

We apologize for the loss of life and other damage caused by the hurricane in the central part of the United States. pic.twitter.com/rnQxkN4XSZ – Bruno RguezP December 11, 2021

Kentucky Governor Andy Bezier lamented that “more than 50 deaths are likely from this event” in the region.

CNN reported that bad weather conditions will be felt most strongly this Saturday morning as it spreads from eastern Louisiana to southern Ohio and moves east.

The station warned of the Greater Nashville area in the early hours of the morning, adding that “the largest and most dangerous hurricane confirmed is located near Beckram, 11 kilometers south of Ashland,” moving at a speed of 80 kilometers east. Weather services.

PowerOutage.US reported that approximately 254,684 utility customers in Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana and Arkansas were without electricity due to the inclement weather.

(With information from PL)