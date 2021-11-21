Cuba supports Nicaragua’s decision to withdraw from OAS – Juventud Rebelde

The The Cuban Foreign Ministry has backed Nicaragua’s decision to resign from the Organization of the United States (OAS).

The OAS has in many cases remained silent when confronted with coups in our region, has been complicit in efforts for isolation and military intervention, and has supported economic occupation.

The organization was a slave tool to the United States to plan the coup that country-designed coup in the fluorinated state of Bolivia involving the use of violence against elected officials and institutions.

Hemisphere relations need a profound change in terms of strict respect for international law and the United Nations Charter, including the principles of self-determination and People’s freedom, non-interference in internal affairs and equality of sovereignty.

Cuba reaffirms its support and solidarity with the people and government of Nicaragua. The only possible path is regional unity and integration and the common commitment to declare Latin America and the Caribbean a peace zone, which was signed in January 2014 in Havana.