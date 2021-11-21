November 21, 2021

Sagebrush Rider

Complete News World

Cuba supports Nicaragua’s decision to withdraw from OAS – Juventud Rebelde

Obadiah Silva November 21, 2021 1 min read

The The Cuban Foreign Ministry has backed Nicaragua’s decision to resign from the Organization of the United States (OAS).

The OAS has in many cases remained silent when confronted with coups in our region, has been complicit in efforts for isolation and military intervention, and has supported economic occupation.

The organization was a slave tool to the United States to plan the coup that country-designed coup in the fluorinated state of Bolivia involving the use of violence against elected officials and institutions.

Hemisphere relations need a profound change in terms of strict respect for international law and the United Nations Charter, including the principles of self-determination and People’s freedom, non-interference in internal affairs and equality of sovereignty.

Cuba reaffirms its support and solidarity with the people and government of Nicaragua. The only possible path is regional unity and integration and the common commitment to declare Latin America and the Caribbean a peace zone, which was signed in January 2014 in Havana.

See also  Peru's JNE begins announcing unsubstantiated petitions for zero of records provided by Fujimori

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Warn of changes in atmospheric layers due to global warming

November 20, 2021 Obadiah Silva
2 min read

Questioned government legislation for next week in Uruguay

November 20, 2021 Obadiah Silva
2 min read

A Peruvian judge has ordered the opening of oral proceedings against former President Humala and his wife

November 20, 2021 Obadiah Silva

You may have missed

1 min read

Cuba supports Nicaragua’s decision to withdraw from OAS – Juventud Rebelde

November 21, 2021 Obadiah Silva
2 min read

Warn of changes in atmospheric layers due to global warming

November 20, 2021 Obadiah Silva
2 min read

Questioned government legislation for next week in Uruguay

November 20, 2021 Obadiah Silva
2 min read

A Peruvian judge has ordered the opening of oral proceedings against former President Humala and his wife

November 20, 2021 Obadiah Silva