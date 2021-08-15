Haiti, Aug 14. A magnitude 7.4 earthquake shook southern Haiti on Saturday, killing at least 300 people and injuring hundreds more, according to Haitian Civil Defense.

The quake occurred just days before the onset of the tropical storm and revived the dream of a 2010 catastrophe, with an earthquake of the same magnitude now killing 300,000 people and not yet being seen.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry described the severe material damage as “dramatic” and announced at a news conference that the government had decided to declare a state of emergency a month after the disaster. “The earth shook. It shook especially in the south and Nippus and caused a lot of damage,” he said.

“The first details are convincing that many have been injured, many have died and houses have collapsed. Significant damage has been reported in the city.Les Case.

The Prime Minister recommended that people “do not panic” and be “supportive” and reaffirmed that “the entire state and civil defense structure is mobilized” in the affected areas. At the same time, he asked people to “double their efforts and precautions because an earthquake will occur.”

The quake was also felt in the Dominican Republic, which shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti. It was recorded at 8:29 a.m. local time and has a depth of ten kilometers and joins the summary of natural and political disasters.

Teleser said Latin American countries are putting their shoulders to the Haitian people and that government and Cuban doctors are treating the injured. Alpha-TCP General Secretary Sacha Lorendi wrote on her Twitter account:

“In the presence of doctors after the earthquake, Cuba reveals its solidarity business again in Haiti” and released photos of Cuban health workers attending to earthquake victims.

Co-operatives of the Greater Antilles Medical Corps, stationed in Haiti since 1998, immediately set out to care for the wounded. The group’s co-ordinator, Dr. Luis Orlando Olivero Serrano, told reporters that doctors and nurses “work in the most affected hospitals, caring for people who come to the centers.”

For his part, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Barilla posted on his Twitter account: “We reaffirm our solidarity with Haiti and offer our condolences to its people and government, especially to the relatives of the dead. Since this morning, our health workers have been treating the injured, even outside the quake-hit hospital facility.

On behalf of the government and the Venezuelan people, Foreign Minister Jorge Arresa, via social networking site Twitter, stressed that Venezuela is “focused on providing logistics support and supplies.” We extend our condolences and congratulations on the recovery of the injured.

The presidents of Peru and the Dominican Republic, as well as the foreign minister of Chile, were shocked by the quake and provided material and humanitarian assistance to the Caribbean nation in the task of rebuilding the country.