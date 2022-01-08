Cuban Foreign Minister’s speech at the CELAC 2022 Summit

CELOC 2022 summit calls for progress in coordination

Member of the Political Bureau and Minister of Foreign Affairs # Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, at the Twenty-second Meeting of Foreign Ministers #CELAC, Which takes place in Argentina. Rodríguez Parrilla reiterated Cuba’s determination to defend the CELAC as the true Latin American and Caribbean mechanism for political agreement.

Intervention of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cuba, Bruno Rodriguez Perila, During the XXII Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Society of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC). Buenos Aires, Argentina, January 7, 2022.

Hon’ble Mr. Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs of the United States;

Hon’ble Mr. Santiago Andres Kafiro, Minister of Foreign Relations, International Trade and Worship of the Republic of Argentina;

Dear Foreign Ministers, Delegates, National Coordinators and Guests, Friends, All:

To celebrate the transfer of CELAC’s Pro Tempore Presidency to the Republic of Argentina, we are pleased to meet you in this beautiful Buenos Aires. To integrate the “unity in diversity” of our Bolivarian and Mars.

We express our support and solidarity with the Republic of Argentina in its legitimate request to the International Monetary Fund to resolve the fraudulent and illegal hereditary debt that bears its people.

We reaffirm Cuba’s support for Argentina’s sovereignty over the Malvinas, southern Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding seas.

During these two years of the Pro Tempore Presidency, we would like to acknowledge the commendable administration carried out by Brotherhood Mexico to rejuvenate the community of Latin American and Caribbean states and to maintain its functionality amidst the many challenges posed by the epidemic. Some examples confirm the successful celebration of the VI Summit of Proud Heads of State and Government attended by President Miguel Diaz-Connell, the end of the reflection process and the timely initiatives towards progress towards regional recovery. The commendable results achieved at this stage will contribute to enriching the heritage of our community.

Dear Colleagues:

We reiterate our determination to defend CELAC as the true Latin American and Caribbean mechanism for political agreement. We recognize the unwavering commitment to regional integration and the full validity of the postulate declaring Latin America and the Caribbean a peace zone. In the complex international and hemispheric context we face, a united and supportive region is essential, which, with one voice, can safeguard the interests of peace, freedom, sovereign equality, sustainable development and social justice.

thank you very much

(Cubaminerex)

Cuba at the CELAC Summit 2022. Cover: Santiago Romero Song-

To: Milacros Picardo | [email protected]

During the XXII Foreign Ministers’ Summit on the Mechanism, in the first scene of the pro-interim presidency of the Latin American and Caribbean States Community (Selag), Argentina proposed 15 points to work on in the coming months.

In the first scene of the Presidency For the time being During the XXII Foreign Ministers’ Summit of the Society of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), Argentina proposed 15 points for work in the coming months; These include deepening the post-epidemic level, spatial cooperation, educational integration, strengthening institutions, promoting democracy and the anti-corruption agenda, and promoting regional integration.

At the meeting, Bruno Rodriguez Perila, a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic, assured the support of our country with a view to ensuring the unity of Argentina.

Similarly, it reaffirmed its support and solidarity with the host country in its claim to the International Monetary Fund; As well as Argentina’s sovereignty over the Malvinas Islands, southern Georgia, the South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding seas.

He also acknowledged the commendable work done by Brotherhood Mexico during his two years as President. For the time being, Rejuvenate cellulite and maintain its functionality amidst the many challenges posed by the epidemic.

Rodriguez Barilla also stressed Cuba’s firm desire to protect Selaq as the true Latin American and Caribbean mechanism for political agreement.

“We recognize the firm commitment to regional integration and the full validity of the postal declarations of Latin America and the Caribbean as a peace zone,” he said.

He said in a complex international and hemispheric context, a united and supportive region was needed to unanimously defend the interests of peace, freedom, sovereign equality, sustainable development and social justice.

Consensus, search for primary order

President For the time being De la Cello – unanimously recognized by member states – and Argentine President Alberto Fernandez insisted that the community was not born to oppose one, but to confront some existing institutions.

“Selak was not born to interfere in the political and economic life of any country. It was born as a forum that always promotes consensus and diversity in the framework of democratic coexistence,” he noted.

He noted the effects of climate change on Latin America and the Caribbean and the need to pay special attention to this issue, which is at the forefront of joint cooperation.

“The search for consensus will be our primary mandate and the value of diversity will be our guiding guide. We will make Latin America and the Caribbean not only a geographical expression but also a political, cultural, economic and social expression, ”said Alberto Fernandez.

Consensus is the word of the day

Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Kafiro called on the country to move forward, strengthen dialogue and pursue the necessary coordination tools to create a peaceful region.

His Mexican counterpart, Marcelo Ebrard, said it was a fact that Celac was able to organize the production of anti-Govt-19 vaccines, among other great achievements during this difficult time.

For his part, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Placencia called on the nations of the community to unite to confront the unilateral coercion of the United States and its allies against certain countries in the region. He condemned the intensification of the siege against member states amid the crisis facing the world over the COVID-19 epidemic. He also stressed the proposal to create a Selak headquarters, which would further stimulate and integrate this mechanism.

“Coalition-promoted integration is the only way for other leaders who promote the dream and independence tradition of the area’s heroes, such as Jose Marti, Simon Bolivar, Augusto C. Santino, to tackle the cross-cutting epidemics that are affecting the people,” said Nicaragua Foreign Minister Denis Moncota.

From Bolivia, the head of diplomacy, Rogelio Mita, supported the promotion of mechanisms that would allow the region to become a better place and make it more effective.

Cuba 2022 at the CELAC Summit

Similarly, the Caribbean countries recognized Selak’s efforts to achieve greater regional unity and enhance joint efforts in support of development.

Related information