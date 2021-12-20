Cuban students have a positive attitude towards diversity

Havana, Dec. 20.- According to a regional comparative and descriptive study (ERCE 2019) provided by the United Nations Regional Office, Cuba VI students stand out among their peers in Latin America and the Caribbean for their openness to diversity. For education, science and culture (UNESCO, its abbreviation in English).

I agree with you Research data, Published on the organization’s website on December 16, Cuba reached the maximum number of positive responses (93 percent).

Measuring the level at which students perceive or expect that they are capable of accepting, tolerating, and interacting with those who are different from them.

The publication points out that women and boys surveyed in 16 Latin American countries responded with “I like a little” or “I like a lot” to situations such as “if students from another country attend your studies”; “If a disabled student (e.g., blind, deaf, or in a wheelchair) comes to your curriculum”; Or “If a student comes to your study who is different from your skin color”.

Other notable skills

The study, which assessed students’ performance in the fields of reading, math and science and examined socio-emotional skills related to learning achievements, also revealed that school self-discipline in the Cuban region is at the highest level. .

With 87 percent responding positively, respondents from the Caribbean showed the ability to regulate emotions, thoughts and behaviors during the learning experience and were diligent towards the desired achievement.

Most of them responded to situations like “many times” or “almost always or always”

“I will finish reading before I start playing”; “I follow the rules of the class even if the teacher does not look at me”; “I ask the teacher for help when I do not understand what to do”, and “although things do not work out, I keep trying”.

On the other hand, the island stood out by reporting a higher level of empathy than the regional average (70 percent positive responses). In this sense, women and children need to mark the answers “many times” or “almost always or always” to questions that raise situations in which they need to emotionally place themselves in another person’s place or act in harmony with their point of view. What will happen to them ..

The role of teachers

ERCE 2019 measures the interest in schools for the well-being of their students, the frequency with which they feel their teachers expressing emotional support (showing interest in them, focusing on the circumstances about them, motivating them, etc.).

For Cuba, empathy, school self-control and

The greater the enthusiasm of the teachers the greater the openness to diversity in the levels that express the relationship of these socio-emotional abilities.

Similarly, positive balances in the student-teacher relationship are found in the measurements of support for learning and in the teaching system.

Achievements and challenges of a comprehensive education

Evidence provided by ERCE 2019 shows that students report high levels of socio-emotional skills in schools where they are most interested in themselves, and that teaching staff are more supportive of learning and show a higher level of teaching.

According to UNESCO, research shows that “schools make a difference in the development of these skills, although their incidence is lower than in learning.” Educational institutions have an opportunity to contribute and encourage their development from an early age. ”

Preschool attendance showed a positive relationship with the development of socio-emotional skills. It was found that those who receive primary education show a high level of openness to school self-control and diversity compared to others who do not have access to that level of education.

Finally, the study highlights gender differences in three socio-emotional abilities. In 15 of the 16 countries involved in the research, women rank high in this regard.

Claudia Eurip, director of the regional office for education in Latin America and the Caribbean, warned that “after schools have been closed for a long time, it is more urgent today to provide teachers with social-dimensional portable tools with their students.